A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: A More Grounded Take on Westeros

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a series that explores a side of the Westeros universe that isn't dominated by magic, bloodlines, and prophecies. It's a breath of fresh air compared to the cynicism of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

There haven’t been many television finales as disastrous as that of Game of Thrones, as "The Iron Throne" was such a disappointment that it seemingly invalidated all the investment that viewers had staked in the George R.R.

Martin adaptation over the course of eight seasons. Although House of the Dragon was a more well-planned adaptation of another Martin series that benefited from having an ending set in advance, it was far from perfect. It was hard to follow House of the Dragon for those who didn’t already have a foundational knowledge of the history, mythology, and topography of Westeros, and the series earned a new layer of controversy when Martin himself spoke out against its inaccuracies.

It may have seemed like the world of Westeros would be reserved for only a niche group of fans going forward, but A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was an old-fashioned adventure story that explored a side of the universe that wasn’t dominated by magic, bloodlines, and prophecies. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms may share a title with the best episode of Game of Thrones’ final season, but it is set around 90 years before the beginning of the original show, and is set far away from King’s Landing.

The series tells the story of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a lowborn hedge knight who had previously squired for Ser Arlan of Pennytree (Danny Webb). Duncan, or "Dunk" as he is affectionately known as, has the ambition of competing in a tournament in Ashford, where he finds an unexpected squire of his own in the young boy Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

The tournament itself is a center point in which various powerful families, cunning knights, and ruthless charlatans vie for victory in inhumane ways, but Dunk’s goal is to win by honorable means. Although the notion of an old-fashioned hero determined to do good in the world might feel like a generic premise, it feels like a breath of fresh air when compared to the cynicism of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Is a More Grounded Take on Westeros Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are quite epic in scope, which makes sense because they are set over several years of time and involve a massive ensemble of characters. However, that style is a byproduct of the specific stories being told, and not an aesthetic that all franchise shows should ascribe to.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a more grounded series that does not feature any magic or allusions to the broader political strife, as it takes place on the edge of history, where commonfolk are forced to defend themselves. It’s a reminder that Martin’s worldbuilding wasn’t just brilliant because of the destinies and prophecies that he foretold, but because he created unique pockets of society that took an interesting new spin on the concept of medieval times.

Although there are a fair number of Easter Eggs that allude to events in the wider franchise, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a great option for those burnt out by Game of Thrones, and those who’ve never entered Westeros before





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