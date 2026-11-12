A Kei-Sized RWD Coupe By Toyota Sounds Like A Treat

Toyota could revive the S-FR as a kei-sized RWD coupe sharing the next Daihatsu Copen’s platform, with a 660-cc turbo three and a possible 2027 debut.

Toyota GR fans might be waiting for the confirmed revival of the new Celica and the rumored MR2, but reports from Japan point to a different segment.

While unconfirmed, the Japanese automaker could use the platform of the upcoming Daihatsu Copen for a kei-sized coupe inspired by the design of the 2015 Toyota S-FR concept.could share its underpinnings with the production version of the Daihatsu Vision Copen, competing with the Mazda MX-5. However, the latest rumors fromclaim that both Toyota and Daihatsu could launch a pair of much smaller models, designed in accordance with kei car regulations.

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While we're taking the information with a pinch of salt, the rumors make a compelling case. The greatest indication is the, which is believed to preview a successor to the recently discontinued Copen roadster. By developing a mechanically related coupe, Toyota could benefit from the economies of scale while further expanding its sports car lineup. Our exclusive rendering above imagines a GR-branded version that could benefit from subtle styling and chassis tweaks.

With the S-FR concept being 11 years old, there's a good chance that the automaker has abandoned the project. Still, some believe there is hope for a revival of the S-FR, taking inspiration from the classic Toyota Sports 800 from the 1960s.

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In any case, Japanese kei car regulations limit the length of these models to 3,400 mm , which means that the 3,990 mm long body of the S-FR would have to shrink by at least 590 mm to qualify. Another important part of the kei segment is the engine size and output.

The tiny sports cars would be powered by a turbocharged 660 cc three-cylinder mill, with its output capped at 63 hp . This number might sound uninspiring but it didn't stop models like the Honda Beat/S660, Daihatsu Copen, Suzuki Cappuccino, andfrom putting a smile on the driver's face.

More importantly, the new Daihatsu platform would allow power to be transmitted to the rear axle, with a possible option of a manual gearbox.earlier this year, its successor previewed by the K-Open concept could arrive as early as 2027. If the rumors about a Toyota coupe sibling to the Daihatsu roadster are true, the models could debut at a similar time.