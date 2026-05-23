A judge throws out journalist Michael Wolff's lawsuit against Melania Trump over defamation allegations

Michael Wolff, a journalist who wrote the book 'Fire and Fury,' sued Melania Trump under laws designed to protect freedom of the press, after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion over comments he made about her and Jeffrey Epstein. The judge threw out the lawsuit on the basis that Wolff was attempting to litigate a dispute before it was formally filed.

The author Michael Wolff has had his lawsuit against Melania Trump thrown out by a federal judge appointed by her husband. Michael Wolff , a journalist who wrote the book 'Fire and Fury,' sued Melania Trump under laws designed to protect freedom of the press , after she threatened to sue him for $1 billion in 2025 over comments he made about her and Jeffrey Epstein.

Melania threatened to sue Wolff for allegations including that she met Donald Trump in Epstein’s social circle, that Trump liked to have sex with his friends' wives, that he first slept with Melania on Epstein's private jet, and that she played a part in her husband's handling of the Epstein files. Michael Wolff, in his suit, argued that the first lady's lawyers' threat to sue him for $1 billion was subject to New York's anti-SLAPP laws and that his statements, including on, were protected speech, which would have made Melania subject to damages if she had sued





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Michael Wolff Lawsuits Freedom Of The Press SMALL-DOLLAR DONATIONS ANTISUITS MELANIA TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEMONSTRATED CHASE OF LEGALTHREATPERSISTENT AN SUFDGT AUTHOR TRUMP FAMILY

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