In South Africa’s Cape Flats, childhood joy is photographed under the shadow of gangs, in Laura Pannack’s new book, “Crossings.”

Access to play is a central theme for the young protagonists of Laura Pannack’s new photobook, “Crossings. ” Captured primarily outdoors, in neighborhoods across the Cape Flats in South Africa, the children and teenagers in her pictures climb fences and ride their bikes, twist their T-shirts into crop tops and draw chalk shapes on the concrete ground.

In one image, a shiny black jacket is draped over the heads of two friends, concealing them from the surrounding world.

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“That was a really pivotal moment, thinking about the concept of shielding and how these images are read,” said Pannack in a phone call. “Are they shielding from bullets? Are they shielding from me? They’re actually shielding from the sun, the way kids play.

” Since residential neighborhoods were first organized as part of the Group Areas Act of 1950 – a piece of apartheid-era legislation that dismantled established communities in urban parts of Cape Town, forcing non-white South Africans onto then largely uninhabited and underdeveloped land – the Cape Flats area has faced poverty, socioeconomic marginalization and escalating gang violence. This heightened inequality and environment of vulnerability remains prevalent today, more than three decades after apartheid ended, and the kids in Pannack’s photos play under the shadow of over 100 competing gangs.

Current reports suggest an average of seven people are murdered a day in the Cape Flats. Wacca plays with water balloons as young people gather after school. This context informed the direction of “Crossings” said Pannack, who began working on the project while on a residency with A4 Arts Foundation in Cape Town in 2023.

The British photographer, whose father was born in South Africa, further explained that the concept, of capturing the journey to and from school, had been percolating for several years prior.

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“My work has always been about adolescence and those core memories, and the journey to school was kind of imprinted within my mind. I thought it would be an easy framework to produce work that most people can relate to – it’s a rare kind of metaphor for how we evolve and metamorphosize,” she said of the project’s genesis.

“It evolved completely with the reality of the situation in South Africa, taking on a totally different, deeper meaning. ” Unfolding over three years under the moniker “The Journey Home,” the title “Crossings,” arrived with publisher GOST, and references both the physical journey of moving from one area to another, and the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Running workshops with youth clubs, schools and other NGOs in the area until earlier this year, Pannack said making the series was wholly collaborative, and that she was keen to center on the experiences of the participants.

“It was very much led by having conversations and listening to the young people talk about their journey to and from school, asking what they see along the way and the fears they have, but also that nostalgic, universal aspect, like the snacks they buy. ” During a workshop, young people were given prompts and asked to draw their answers.

For example: 'What did you see on the way to school this morning?

' Last year Ronaldo was walking to school around 8 a.m. when shots were randomly fired. Their friend got caught in the crossfire and later died in the classroom. Ethan at the bus stop that has become something of a hang out spot for local children “My main objective was not to tell a story I wasn’t part of,” she continued.

“There is this huge danger for any artist walking into a foreign space, that you’re speaking for people. That’s why the project took the form it did: I used the money from the residency to run workshops with photography, painting and creative writing, for everyone, regardless of literacy. ” Participants ranged in age from four to 19, and the work they produced, including black and white photographs, collages, and cyanotypes, appear in the new book alongside Pannack’s analog color portraits.

“They were very open about their experiences,” added the photographer. “No pretense, they were genuinely excited and interested in being creative. ” Returning for a month at a time, Pannack was able to build tight relationships with several families, which gave the project a keen sense of intimacy while underscoring the collective sensibility.

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“I’m always blown away by the imagination and creativity of young people, and by people’s kindness,” she said. “But the level of danger was really eye opening. You hear about it, but to experience it was different. And the way the young people were so used to the violence – and these invisible boundaries of play – really surprised me.

” Beyond the workshops, Pannack would accompany kids on their way to and from school, and even snatch time with them during breaktimes on site.

“They would usually finish around two or three, but it was so chaotic, some days they just changed the times, or there were days when kids had to go home because of shootings,” she said. “We didn’t see any crossfire, but we were often in a space where the next day or the day before, there was a shooting in that exact spot.

One weekend was particularly volatile, eight people were shot and one of them was a kid’s best friend’s dad. Moments like that were a bit of a reality hit. Like wow, these young people are navigating adolescence, and also navigating this situation. ” Young people were given 35mm cameras and encouraged to photograph their journey to and from school.

Children shield from the sun in Cape Flats, South Africa. At times, this popular bus stop can be brimming with over 50 young people after school. While it’s alluded to, danger is never explicit in “Crossings,” which instead is often filled with smiles, considered poses and playful moments. One site in particular that highlights the sense of community Pannack observed, is a bus stop that features prominently in the book.

Pictured both in close-up and from a distance as a kind of monument, the curved structure acts as a safe space for those who gather.

“It was just so beautiful, you couldn’t ask for anything better as a backdrop. Hugely graffitied by all the kids, it looked like a work of art for themselves,” said Pannack.

“It was the place they loved to hang out, their main base; it was where they behaved completely organically, and it looked great. ”