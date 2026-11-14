A John Harbaugh philosophy hangs over David Stearns during critical Mets offseason after flops

This is another huge offseason for the Mets.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has to decide whether to prioritize now or the future after missing the playoffs for two straight seasons.

, in weighing today vs. tomorrow — essentially determining how much draft collateral to offer in deals — Giants coach John Harbaugh said each case is singular, but when it came to “I would say that the now weighs more important than the future, if you’re going to put it on a scale, and kind of go from there. ” The Giants still decided the prices were too high and did not complete a deadline deal.

Also read Jim Harbaugh says NFL should close loophole after Broncos back out of Daiyan Henley trade

But the mindset made me wonder if this is where the Mets’ thought process must be this offseason? That if they have to use a better-stocked farm to land Reid Detmers from the Angels or Alec Burleson from the Cardinals or Jacob Latz from the Rangers, should “the now” outweigh later? Because since winning the Super Bowl in 2012, the Giants have made the playoffs twice.

Advertisement

The Mets have made it twice in the past 10 seasons, and the past two years have been among the most disappointing in their history. New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts on the sideline during a game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean celebrates getting out of the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. , Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.