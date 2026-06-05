A Jewish Merchant's Mailed Copy of the Declaration Returns to Philadelphia 250 Years Later

A rare Dunlap broadside of the Declaration of Independence, mailed by Jewish patriot Jonas Phillips in 1776 and intercepted by the British, has returned to Philadelphia for a special exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution.

In late July 1776, Philadelphia was still buzzing with the excitement of a new nation. Jonas Phillips , a Jewish immigrant and patriot, had been living with the Declaration of Independence for just over three weeks.

On a scorching day that summer, he decided to send a copy to his cousin and business partner Gumpel Samson in Amsterdam. Phillips likely tore a broadside from the window of a Market Street shop, folded it, and placed it in an envelope along with a note written in Yiddish to confuse British naval officers. He also included a bill of exchange for money to be sent to his mother in Germany.

The broadside set off on a tall ship from Philly, but it never reached its destination. Instead, it was intercepted by the British and stashed away in their archives, a piece of history forgotten for nearly two and a half centuries. Phillips was no ordinary merchant. A German immigrant, he owned a shop just doors away from John Dunlap's printing office, where the first copies of the Declaration were hastily printed on the night of July 4, 1776.

Phillips and his wife Rebecca had 21 children, and he was a founding member of Congregation Mikveh Israel in Philadelphia. A patriot, he later joined the Philadelphia militia. In 1787, he addressed the Continental Convention on religious freedom and wrote to George Washington on behalf of Jewish veterans.

As Emily Sneff, guest curator of the Museum of the American Revolution's exhibition, notes, 'He's advocating to make sure that Jewish people who fought for independence are able to serve in civic life.

' The Jewish community in Philadelphia was small but thriving, and Phillips was a key figure in securing rights for all. The broadside's journey back to Philadelphia began when Sneff, a Philly-based historian, was researching her book on how news of the Declaration spread in 1776. In the British National Archives, she found intercepted correspondences that included not only Phillips' Yiddish note and bill of exchange but also the broadside itself.

By following tiny, jumbled filing codes from the Victorian era, she connected the dots.

'It's such a Philadelphia story,' she says. 'It shows how Philadelphia was part of the wider world in 1776. This declaration is emanating from Philadelphia, and it's being enclosed in a letter written in Yiddish.

' Now, the broadside is on special loan from the UK National Archives to the Museum of the American Revolution, where it is displayed in the exhibition 'The Declaration's Journey' running through Jan. 3, 2027. The Phillips broadside is one of only 26 surviving copies of the approximately 200 original Dunlap broadsides printed on the night of July 4, 1776.

These rare documents are a physical link to that summer in Philadelphia, when the world's eyes turned to America's fledgling experiment. The story of Phillips' intercepted letter reveals the global networks through which news spread and the risks taken by those who championed independence. It also highlights the role of Jewish patriots in the American Revolution, a chapter often overlooked.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, this document offers a tangible connection to the diverse voices that shaped the birth of the United States. The museum's exhibit not only showcases the broadside but also tells the story of how the Declaration's message traveled, from hand to hand, across oceans and centuries, finally returning to the city where it all began





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