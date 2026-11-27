All that glitters! This holiday season, trade your go-to all-black party look for something more indulgent.

dressing. And while lavish textures, from floral brocade to lustrous velvet and satin, are key to nailing the trend, they aren’t the only entry point.

This party season, we’re opening up a jewel box of glittering gold, rich burgundy, and royal purple and embracing a more colorful approach to festive dressing.is an early adopter of the trend, making her gold streak known both on the streets and, more recently, at the, where she stepped out in a matching gold-foil Saint Laurent skirt set. You can easiyl re-create her look by pairing Magda Butrym’s gold lamé jacket with Zara’s black tuxedo trousers and The Row’s peep-toe pumps.

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The result? A dazzling look for that Christmas cocktail party you just RSVP’d to. Or, ring the silver bells in Liberowe’s metallic fringe maxi dress, styled with Bottega Veneta’s two-tone mules and Nour Hammour’s winter-whitelayered on top; drop earrings from Juju Vera and Rachel Comey are the sartorial equivalent of shimmering tinsel on your tree. Go for fashion gold this holiday season with Magda Butrym’s gold lamé jacket and Zara’s black tuxedo pants, complete with a built-in cummerbund.