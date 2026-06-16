A Jenna Bush Hager imprint release is now in Oprah's book club

Oprah Winfrey has selected Sophie Chen Keller's novel “Little Wonder” for her book club. The book, set in China, tells the story of a food delivery worker and her musically gifted son who gets lost in Beijing.

8 people died in B-52 bomber crash at US Air Force base in Southern California, officials sayCalifornia Gov.

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachLuke's 'Empire' light saber, 'Wizard of Oz' witch hat and Lebowski rugs going up for auctionEven with a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, it could take weeks or months for oil to fully flowLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidIrán y EEUU alcanzan acuerdo para acabar la guerra y abrir Estrecho de Ormuz, pero quedan desafíosAngry Israelis lash out at Netanyahu after interim US-Iran deal

Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wifeWorld Cup official says twitch caused gesture resembling supremacist sign; FIFA says no breachLuke's 'Empire' light saber, 'Wizard of Oz' witch hat and Lebowski rugs going up for auctionEven with a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, it could take weeks or months for oil to fully flowLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagFatou, the world's oldest gorilla living in captivity, celebrates her 69th birthday at Berlin ZooWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionLawmakers fight to stop the Trump administration's dismantling of a $386M ocean observatory projectOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeHow parents can talk to their kids about vaping as FDA authorizes some flavored e-cigarettesAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'Michael Mina shares an Alexandria-inspired steak sandwich recipe from 'My Egypt'Pope Leo XIV’s flight home from Spain was grounded so the king came to his aidIrán y EEUU alcanzan acuerdo para acabar la guerra y abrir Estrecho de Ormuz, pero quedan desafíos





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Sophie Chen Keller Books And Literature Podcasts Fiction George W. Bush Business Arts And Entertainment Beijing George W. Bush Jenna Hager Jenna Hager Social Media China Entertainment

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