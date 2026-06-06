A.J. Brown Isn't Worried About Knee Issues, And Patriots Shouldn't Be Either

The wide receiver comes to the New England Patriots with dark clouds of injury worries.

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown arrives at the practice field for the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Imagesan AJ Brown-to-New England Patriots trade was his "degenerative" knee issue. Some circles believe that the 28-year-old wide receiver is used goods and no longer the player he once was because of it. It's not nothing, it's something the Patriots have been aware of, but it wasn't something that the team felt worried about before they made the deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf finished the trade, it added a lethal weapon to the team's passing attack. It did so with a knee that didn't raise any red flags..

"He’s got a knee that has some wear and tear that we were aware of. Our training staff and medical staff signed off on it.

"After all, no team is going to trade a future first round pick and fifth roun pick for a player with a bum knee. Brown's career has been defined by his longevity. He's missed just a handful of games since being drafted in the second round back in 2019, and hasn't missed a game in each of his last two seasons with the Eagles. Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J.

Brown speaks at a press conference after practice at the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images, of course, was asked about his knee and if it's something that could potentially be a problem. The Patriots' new WR1 had one thing to say about it -- it's much ado about nothing.

"No injury. Nothing to worry about," Brown told reporters after his first practice with the team after the trade went through.

"I think this whole little – you have to understand where I came from, so any conversation about anything is going to come up. Maybe in four years, I’ve missed one game from a shot to the knee, so I’m good, I’m ready to go.

", ones that will likely follow him around until he steps onto the field for his first few games in New England. But even with these worries, Brown instantly changes the outlook of the Patriots' receiving core.wideout that can help elevate a young quarterback's game. It's a model that's been tested plenty of times over the past few years across the NFL, and could do wonders for Drake Maye in his third season.

Patrick Mahomes truly broke out when he got to throw the ball to Tyreek Hill. Stefon Diggs arrived in Buffalo just in time for Josh Allen's ascension. Jalen Hurts -- Brown's former quarterback in Philadelphia -- became a different player after the Eagles traded for Brown from Tennessee. Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J.

Brown runs after making a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Imagesand help Maye grow into an even better player in his third season, the Patriots won't have to even think about these "degenerative" knee issues. While admitting there's always wear and tear, Mike Vrabel isn't worried about how it may impact Brown's availability.

"Again, when you get to talk about 90 guys or 91 guys, there’s going to be a different plan for every single guy," the Patriots head coach said. "And again, I think that looking at the body of work and the availability that he’s been able to have, and whether we have to manage him or anybody else. "in the NFL. The Patriots sure aren't that way.

"It’s a long season; there will be things that we’ll have to deal with, and we’ll try to do that accordingly," Vrabel said. "But just based on looking at his availability in the games that he’s been able to play in and be there for his team, I think that hopefully leads to future availability. "Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsEthan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI.

He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.





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