A.J. Brown admits he ‘purposely’ fed Eagles stories to media for one reason

A.J. Brown tried to weaponize his words.

“It was done purposely to give us a push,” Brown said. “I knew if I said something in the media, it’s going to propel us to work harder.

” Assuming that they didn’t realize it was Brown at the time, will his Eagles teammates and coaches agree with his thinking? Maybe not.traded Monday for first- and fifth-round picks “If you say what you need to say to the media, which I won’t do anymore, it gives everything legs to push everyone to be better,” Brown said.

“Because pressure isn’t always a bad thing, it can be a good thing. Honestly, I felt like it was OK to do. ” Despite his vow not to do it again, will his new teammates and coaches – in New England, the capital of Say Nothing to the Media — trust that Brown won’t do the same to disrupt their team?

Maybe because of Brown’s history and mutual respect with head coach Mike Vrabel, dating to when both were with the Titans. A.J. Brown of the New England Patriots holds the ball during New England Patriots OTA on June 2, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe disagreed with Brown giving information to the media..

“Whatever transpired, be it a team, be it somebody blown a play, somebody overslept, somebody got fired, somebody got injured, I ain’t telling you. Don’t ask me. ” Brown’s four seasons with the Eagles included a Super Bowl victory sandwiched between two promising seasons that went off the rails.





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