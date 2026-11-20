Steven Spielberg directs Stanley Kubrick's unfinished vision A.I. Artificial Intelligence returns to homes on December 15 in a special 4K SteelBook edition for its 25th anniversary.

Steven Spielberg brings his celebrated return to science fiction to theaters with DICLOSURE DAY , reaffirming his enduring fascination with the genre. For his 25th anniversary, one of his most critically acclaimed yet undervalued science fiction films is returning to home media. The film A.I. Artificial Intelligence will be released in a new 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition to honor this significant milestone in cinematic history.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence Release Date and Format

A.I. Artificial Intelligence becomes available for purchase on December 15 in a premium collectible format. The new Blu-ray SteelBook is a two-disc set that ensures high-quality preservation of the film for modern audiences. It features the movie in both standard-definition Blu-ray and Ultra HD 4K resolution. This dual-format approach caters to collectors who value both historical accuracy and the highest possible visual fidelity. The physical release is designed to be a handsome addition to any home entertainment collection.

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The Kubrick Spielberg Collaboration Legacy

The production history of A.I. Artificial Intelligence is defined by the unique partnership between Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg . The project originally began as Supertoys Last All Summer Long , a short story by author Brian Aldiss . Stanley Kubrick acquired the rights to this story in the 1970s and commissioned several scripts for the film. However, the project remained unfinished when Stanley Kubrick passed away in 1999. Before his death, Stanley Kubrick had discussed handing the project over to Steven Spielberg . He believed the story suited the sensibilities of the E.T. director perfectly. Steven Spielberg then took over the project after the death of Stanley Kubrick , fulfilling a long-standing cinematic promise.

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Special Features and Audiovisual Content

The 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition includes a comprehensive suite of special features that explore the film's creation. The disc set contains featurettes focusing on the movie's action, design, and lighting. It also delves into the making of the robotic creations and the film's special effects. Viewers can explore the music and sound design that define the movie's atmospheric tone. Additionally, the package includes the film's theatrical trailers for historical context. A key highlight is a message from Steven Spielberg on the responsibilities associated with creating artificial intelligence.

Impact on Science Fiction Cinema

The release of this 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition underscores the lasting impact of A.I. Artificial Intelligence on the science fiction genre. The film represents a bridge between the visionary style of Stanley Kubrick and the emotional depth of Steven Spielberg . For fans of Brian Aldiss source material, this edition offers a definitive viewing experience. The availability of the film in Ultra HD 4K ensures that the visual spectacle remains relevant. This anniversary release allows a new generation to appreciate the detailed world-building of the movie. The special features provide critical insights into the challenges of directing such a complex narrative. Collectors and cinephiles alike can now own a piece of this unique cinematic history.