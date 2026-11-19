Mo Harawe’s short film follows a reserved man through a single, life-altering day.

When we first see the man at the center of the Somali Austrian filmmaker and screenwriter Mo Harawe’s short film “Whispers of a Burning Scent,” he is a background player.

Practicing with the other members of a wedding band, he is one of several accompanists surrounding a lead singer, who is clad in colorful garments, swaying, and belting out lyrics. You barely notice him hunched and unassuming over his keyboard—until the police come to take him away. The film goes on to follow the man through court proceedings that question his integrity and reveal the surprising story of his marriage.

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“No one believes your love story,” one advocate tells him. Is the life he has built for himself one of quiet loyalty or canny exploitation? As the day wears on, everyone around him is passing judgment, but he remains taciturn, almost inscrutable. This film is supported by the Displacement Film Fund.

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The D.F. F. is co-founded and led by Cate Blanchett and was established with fellow-supporters to champion and to fund the work of displaced filmmakers. International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund is the management partner, and other partners include Master Mind, Uniqlo, Droom en Daad, the Tamer Family Foundation, the Amahoro Coalition, the U.N. H.C. R., and the SP Lohia Foundation.