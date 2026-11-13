A Houston first! ROCO is bringing live orchestral music to the Ismaili Center this weekend

The chamber orchestra will become the first orchestra to perform at the Ismaili Center Houston during its concerts on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

Houston’s ROCO is making history this weekend with a first-of-its-kind performance at one of the city’s newest cultural landmarks. The chamber orchestra will become the first orchestra to perform at the Ismaili Center Houston during its concerts on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Ismaili Center is the first of its kind in the United States and one of only seven worldwide. The center is designed to serve as a place for dialogue, learning and connection, welcoming people of all backgrounds while celebrating the arts and honoring Islamic traditions. ROCO’s concert, titled “Fellow Travelers,” explores companionship and shared humanity through music. The program features four composers whose works span centuries and musical styles, highlighting the relationships, experiences and emotions that connect people.

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The performances will feature a 40-piece orchestra led by returning guest conductor Rei Hotoda, music director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Fresno Philharmonic. The program brings together familiar classics and contemporary compositions, including Beethoven’s emotionally charged Symphony No. 2 and Arvo Pärt’s contemplative “Fratres. ” The concert will also feature a world premiere by ROCO’s Season 22 Composer-in-Residence, Jessica Meyer.

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Her new commission, “As within, So without,” explores the connection between our inner emotional worlds and the physical spaces around us. Houston composer Marcus Karl Maroney will also return to the spotlight with his “Concerto for Chamber Orchestra. ” ROCO originally commissioned the piece in 2016, and it was later featured on the orchestra’s 2018 debut album, “Visions Take Flight.

” Organizers say the Ismaili Center provides a meaningful setting for the performances, with its mission of fostering cultural exchange and building connections across communities.