NC State Finalizing Deal to Hire Philip Rivers as Head Coach

NC State is finalizing an agreement to make former Wolfpack and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers its next head coach, with the board of trustees set to approve the contract next week.

NC State is finalizing an agreement to hire former Wolfpack and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers as its next head coach, sources told OutKick. The two sides expect to hammer out the deal over the next 24 hours.

The board of trustees has a meeting this coming week to approve the contract. Conversations about Rivers taking the job in Raleigh picked up after the school announced Dave Doeren had been fired nearly two weeks ago. Doeren was fired in late October during his 14th season. At the time, he was the fourth-longest-tenured coach in the FBS.

Also read Philip Rivers hints at ‘next step’ after admitting to NC State coaching meeting

Philip Rivers Coaching Background and Legacy

He leaves as the winningest coach in program history with a 95-70 record. Rivers, who played 17 seasons in the NFL, is an NC State legend. The program retired his jersey number 17 in 2013, 10 years after he completed his four-year tenure as the Wolfpack's starting quarterback. He threw for 13,484 yards with 95 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

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He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting as a senior. While Rivers has never coached at the college level, he has coaching experience. He has coached at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama since his first NFL retirement in 2021. He resumed coaching there after his unretirement last year to briefly join the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers first wanted to finish his job as head coach of St. Michael Catholic in the Alabama high school playoffs. His season ended Friday night in Fairhope as his team lost in the opening round. His son Gunner also plays for St. Michael Catholic. According to multiple sources, Rivers had already begun putting together a coaching and front office staff for when he formally accepted the job offer and signed a contract.

Financial Resources for Assistant Coaches

One of his contract asks was a large enough pool of money to attract assistant coaches with college experience who would be open to moving to Raleigh. Having NIL resources outside of the revenue-sharing that schools participate in was a key part of negotiations for NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan landing Rivers.

Following informal discussions with major donors about what it would take to make NC State competitive in the current era of college athletics, several Wolfpack boosters put a plan in motion to provide Rivers the resources needed to hit the ground running. From a fan perspective, the Wolfpack would be making a hire that would excite the base. It would also help sell tickets and lead to an influx of donations needed to help fund rosters in the future.

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This is seen as a win-win for both sides, given the splash it would make around college football, especially in recruiting players familiar with the new head coach. Rivers replaces longtime NC State head coach Dave Doeren. Rivers was not the only former NFL quarterback who was a candidate for the job. Russell Wilson, who also played at NC State, interviewed for the job earlier in November.

Gunner Rivers Joining NC State Program

NC State's decision to bring back Rivers also comes as his son, Gunner Rivers, is set to join the program. Gunner Rivers, a four-star quarterback, is part of the Wolfpack's 2027 recruiting class, committing to join the program last year. He will enroll in January to start his own collegiate career. There is also the obvious fact that players are going to go where the money leads them, though that is clearly not the case for every player.

Still, putting together a formidable roster that can compete in the ACC and subsequently for a spot in the upcoming expanded College Football Playoff is the goal.