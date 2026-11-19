As the seasons shift and the holiday spirit settles over New York, the English fashion house welcomes a star-studded crowd at the legendary address

As the seasons shift and the holiday spirit settles over New York, the English fashion house welcomes a star-studded crowd at the legendary addressAs the seasons shift and the holiday spirit settles over New York, the English fashion house welcomes a star-studded crowd at the legendary addressRinging in the holidays, Burberry hosted a tinsel-forward takeover.

From one fashion capital to another, London’s premier house came to New York City for a November celebration. At the unofficial pre-event hub for the Met Gala, the Mark Hotel, Burberry’s holiday event featured greens and reds all throughout its decor. Within the hotel, which received a Triple Crown designation from Condé Nast Traveler, attendees gathered at the Mark Restaurant and Bar. The restaurant is helmed by Jean-Georges, a legend in the culinary world and a two-Michelin-star chef.

Also read Huang would 'be honored' to return as Nvidia CEO after affair scandal forced him out

Teyana Taylor, Gabrielle Union As would be expected from any high-fashion party, the holiday takeover drew a star-studded ensemble. From Teyana Taylor to Vinnie Hacker, some of culture’s biggest names were in attendance. Among the cast of superstars were Alioune Badara Fall, Apple Martin, Calum Harper, Christopher Briney, Devon Lee Carlson, Hannah Bronfman, Indira Scott, Joaquin Consuelos, Keen Ruffalo, Kilo Kish, Lily Chee, Ollie Muhl, and Priyanka Kedia.

Advertisement

As part of the evening’s celebrations, star of Burberry’s ‘Escape to the Countryside’ campaign, Moses Martin, performed with his band, People I’ve Met. The performance rounded out a night of fellowship at one of fashion’s biggest parties. Photo courtesy of BurberryTanner Reese, Yan Yan Chan, Eric Jess, Alexander Roth