A History of Puppeteering on Television

This text explores the significant role of puppets in television history, highlighting various iconic puppet shows and the talented puppeteers behind them. From the groundbreaking 'Kukla, Fran and Ollie' to the enduring popularity of 'Howdy Doody' and 'Lamb Chop,' the article showcases the power and versatility of puppetry as a storytelling medium.

Though the Muppets (among assorted other Jim Henson productions) are unmatched as a long-lived, many-portaled franchise, puppets have always occupied a significant place in the life of the culture. They have been on television since the beginning: According to the World Encyclopedia of Puppetry Arts, more than 25 programs featuring puppets were nationally broadcast between 1947 and 1957, and many more were seen only locally.

Puppets are powerful; whenever a person and a puppet share the stage, it is the human who becomes the accessory, even (or perhaps especially) when the puppet is on the end of the human's arm. They help children process their feelings, allow adults to express their most awful thoughts. They may be as simple as a sock with button eyes or require multiple operators working radio-controlled motors. They are celebratory, and they are subversive, and they have been brightening our screens from Kukla and Ollie to Baby Yoda.Kukla and Ollie. There is no puppeteer in television history more gifted or inventive than Burr Tillstrom, whose unscripted 'Kukla, Fran and Ollie,' starring a puppet doll (Kukla) and a puppet dragon (Ollie) alongside human Fran Allison, was a landmark of early television, airing nationally from 1948 to 1957. With Ollie on one arm and Kukla on the other (or any combination of several supporting puppets), Tillstrom could play contrasting or complementary energies and body language, as if one hand really did not know what the other was doing. Though the show had an easygoing charm, it was not aimed at (or away from) children: The cast might perform 'The Mikado' or discuss the meaning of highbrow, lowbrow and middlebrow.Beany and Cecil. Created by animator Bob Clampett, 'Time for Beany' was a satirical adventure show, broadcast locally in Los Angeles in 1949 and nationally from 1950 to 1955. Played against cartoony painted backdrops, it trucked in goofy puns and a friendly hipster vibe. Stan Freberg performed Cecil the Seasick Sea Serpent, a kind of rambunctious aquatic cousin to Tillstrom's Ollie, '300 years old' and '35 feet, 3 inches in my underwear.' Daws Butler, soon to voice Huckleberry Hound, Yogi Bear and Quick Draw McGraw, performed Beany and Captain Huff n'puff. Albert Einstein is famously said to have excused himself from a meeting to go watch the show. A Clampett-produced cartoon version, 'Beany and Cecil,' followed in the 1960s. Howdy Doody. Though not a particularly compelling character in his own right, the magnitude of his celebrity makes it impossible to scant the star of 'Howdy Doody Time.' Dressed in western wear, with a freckle for each of the 48 states, Howdy is nominally a young boy — though that he sounds indistinguishable from host 'Buffalo' Bob Smith, who voiced him either off-camera or through prerecorded dialogue cued by an engineer, and stood as tall as the more interesting 'adult' marionettes of Doodyville, argues otherwise. The series ran from 1947 to 1960; Rufus and Margo Rose, seminal figures in American puppetry, nimbly worked his strings for most of it.Bunny Rabbit and Mr. Moose. Conspiratorial disturbers of the peace in the 'Captain Kangaroo' Treasure House, these plush puppets were the work of former set painter Cosmo Allegretti, who also appeared as Dancing Bear and gave voice to Grandfather Clock. Bunny Rabbit, whose spectacles gave him a brainy, contemporary look, never spoke except in Mr. Moose's ear; his main goal was to trick the Captain (Bob Keeshan) out of carrots. Floppy-antlered jokester Mr. Moose lived to drop ping-pong balls on the Captain's head. The sneaky puppets and not the proper adults were the real role models in this series, which ran weekday mornings from 1955 to 1984 on CBS. Lamb Chop, Charlie Horse and Hush Puppy. Like Tillstrom, magician's daughter Shari Lewis was a genius at switching among characters, but as a ventriloquist, she was often a part of the conversation herself, conducted sometimes at breakneck pace. Her technique is astonishing but her writing and characterizations are also first-rate, subtle and unpredictable and full of warmth. (She studied acting with Sanford Meisner.) Lamb Chop is her star creation, quickly changeable, a child and not a child, sweet or saucy, tender or tough as the moment demands; Lewis' own Bronx roots come through in her. Lewis made her way through local television shows in the 1950s until NBC's 'The Shari Lewis Show' took her national in 1960. In the 1990s, the public television series 'Lamb Chop's Play-Along' proved an Emmy magnet. Jerry Mahoney and Knucklehead Smiff. Paul Winchell with his puppet Jerry Mahoney — practically the quintessence of a ventriloquist's dummy — were a presence on daytime and nighttime from the late 1940s, including their own prime-time variety and Saturday morning kids' shows





L.A. Times Health / 🏆 364. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PUPPETRY TELEVISION HISTORY KUKLA AND OLLIE HOWDY DOODY LAMB CHOP BEANY AND CECIL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Most Important Anime in Television History, RankedGoku riding his flying nimbus in Dragon Ball Z

Read more »

UCSD Men's Basketball Makes History with Best Start in Program HistoryThe University of California, San Diego (UCSD) men's basketball team is having a remarkable season, achieving the best start in program history with a 17-4 record. After competing at the NCAA Division 2 level for nearly two decades, the team transitioned to Division 1 and the Big West Conference in 2021. Coach Eric Olen, in his 12th season, has led the Tritons to national attention, becoming one of the top mid-major programs in the country. The team is now eligible for postseason tournaments, including the Big West and NCAA Tournament, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

Read more »

Video Game History Foundation Launches Digital Library: A Treasure Trove of Gaming HistoryThe Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) unveils its Early Access Digital Library, offering free access to a vast collection of video game history spanning decades. With over 30,000 curated files, including magazines, development assets, artwork, and promotional materials, the library is a valuable resource for researchers, gamers, and anyone interested in the evolution of the gaming industry.

Read more »

Cleveland History Center to showcase rare R&B artifacts, memorabilia for Black History MonthEvent will include stage outfits worn by Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick and the O'Jays, plus historical photographs from the legendary nightclub Leo's Casino.

Read more »

What to do this Black History Month: NYC events honoring Black culture and historyBlack History Month, a federally observed celebration designed to spotlight the contributions of often neglected Black Americans, is officially underway.

Read more »

History's Unexpected Turn: From 'End of History' to Trump's Second ComingThis article challenges the notion of a linear, progressive history as envisioned by figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The author argues that recent events, particularly the rise and fall of the United States as a sole superpower and the return of Donald Trump to power, indicate a more complex and unpredictable trajectory. It questions the accuracy of historical interpretations by those who proclaimed the 'End of History' and suggests that history may have lessons to teach us about its own nature.

Read more »