A Historical Reenactment of Fred Korematsu's Legal Journey

The event honored Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and commemorated the important moment in American civil rights history.

Roy E. Chon and other actors portraying key figures in 'Fred Korematsu and His Fight for Justice: A Historical Reenactment ', in commemoration of Asian American Pacific Islander Month at the Appellate Division, First Department, in Manhattan on May 18, 2026.

The program retraced the legal journey of Fred Korematsu, a Japanese American whose refusal to comply with government orders for his interment led to a significant Supreme Court decision. Hon. Denny Chin and Kathy Hirata Chin, along with Appellate Division lawyers, participated as narrators for the performance





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