A historic first hangs on Mississippi's razor-close Senate count

Black organizers in Mississippi’s Delta helped put Scott Colom within reach of a historic Senate win as officials continued counting ballots.

TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 30: Democratic Mississippi Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks during a midterm campaign rally on October 30, 2026 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Colom is running against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen.

Cindy Hyde-Smith. JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom speaks with reporters at the OffBeat Records shop on November 06, 2026 in Jackson, Mississippi. Colom is locked in a closely contested race against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith . A Colom victory would mark a historic first for Mississippi, which has not elected a Black U.S. senator since the Reconstruction era. No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate election in the state since 1982. Sunday morning showed Colom leading Hyde-Smith by 2,574 votes, with 467,930 votes to her 465,356.

Also read Scott Colom's Historic Bid for Mississippi Senate Seat Continues as Ballot Counting Proceeds

About 97% of votes were counted, and absentee and provisional ballots could still affect the outcome.and a team of canvassers registered 283 voters, drove residents to polling places, and helped voters address ballot issues. Turnout rose, and late-counted votes put Colom ahead in the county by 28 votes.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 4: District Attorney and U.S. Senate candidate for Mississippi Scott Colom speaks with Terry Molpus, wife of Dick Molpus, former Democratic Mississippi Secretary of State as he gives an update on state of Senate race against Cindy Hyde-Smith November 4, 2026 in Jackson, Mississippi. Colom And Hyde-Smith are virtually deadlocked in state’s senate race as ballot counting continues. include absentee ballots and provisional ballots, known in Mississippi as affidavit ballots.

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Some affidavit ballots require voters to resolve identification or registration issues before they can be counted. Qualifying absentee ballots can arrive through Tuesday, Nov. 10. Voters who cast affidavit ballots because of an ID issue have until then to provide identification. Counties must certify results by Nov. 13.reported that some ballots were rejected over late registration forms, eligibility rules, or missing identification.

Smith said she was removed from the rolls after an address change.from Mississippi since Reconstruction. Nearly 40% of the state’s population is Black, but Black Mississippians have had limited representation at the highest levels of government. JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 4: District Attorney and U.S. Senate candidate for Mississippi Scott Colom speaks as he gives an update on state of Senate race against Cindy Hyde-Smith November 4, 2026 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Colom And Hyde-Smith are virtually deadlocked in state’s senate race as ballot counting continues. Mississippi has no automatic recount. Any recount or ballot review would require a court order, and campaigns could pursue legal action county by county.