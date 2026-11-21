Hilma af Klint's 'Ser III No. 5' painting sold $12.7 million at Bukowskis in Stockholm on Thursday, setting a new auction record for the artist.

Over 90% of People Are Concerned About How Museums Use A.I. in Exhibits: Reportpainting sold at a Swedish auction house on Thursday for $12.7 million with fees, setting a record for the artist, whose work does not often make it to the market.

That sum is about 15 times the work’s high estimate of $800,000.and design at Bukowskis in Stockholm. Prior to the auction, it had been held since 1995 by the same unnamed family, who had obtained it after af Klint’s foundation deaccessioned what Bukowski described as “a small number of works. ”A 755-Acre NorCal Ranch Once Owned by ‘Bonanza’ Stars Lists for $9.5 MillionIts sale is merely the latest chapter in af Klint’s posthumous ascent.

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The artist, who died in 1944, was little-known until a series of well-attended museum exhibitions in the 2010s repositioned her as a pioneering figure in the history of European modernism. A Guggenheim Museum exhibition in 2018—one that shattered attendance records at the New York institution—positioned her as the inventor of abstraction. Her foundation has generally kept her work off the market, as some of her descendants argue that she did not produce her art for commercial consumption.

Yet the foundation’s position on her art and legacy has been controversial in some corners, leading certain art historians to question whether her descendants have misunderstood af Klint’s intentions. At least one art historian argued this week that the Bukowskis sale was wrong. Rachel Villari, who wrote her dissertation on af Klint,, “For me, I don’t believe that you can put a price on her work.

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And I believe that that makes it even more desirable to people who can afford to buy her work because what would you want more than the impossible painting that you’re not supposed to have or can’t have, right? And if it’s sold, the public won’t be able to ever see that painting or have access to it again. ” Bukowskis treated the sale as a victory, with CEO Louise Arén saying in a statement, “It is remarkable in itself to sell an abstract work by Hilma af Klint. The exceptional final price marks a historic moment, and all of us at Bukowskis are incredibly happy and proud.

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