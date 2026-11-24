A former monk turned NYPD cop whom amNewYork featured in 2024 was promoted on Tuesday to one of the NYPD's most senior ranks following a career dedicated to

Newly minted Inspector Tawee Theanthong’s journey to the upper echelons of the police force did not begin in a precinct with a blue uniform but instead in a monastery and robes.was promoted on Tuesday to one of the NYPD’s most senior ranks following a career dedicated to love and enlightenment.

Newly minted Inspector Tawee Theanthong’s journey to the upper echelons of the police force did not begin in a precinct with a blue uniform but instead in a monastery and robes. Although he is a New York native — born in Queens — his family hails from Thailand. Theanthong looked to follow in family traditions, which see young men serve as monks for at least three months.

Also read Former NYPD detective ordered held without bail in George Washington Bridge shooting case

However, at only 22,-old he ended up embarking on a religious voyage for nine months. Over the course of his pilgrimage, he shared that he believed he learned valuable lessons of love and compassion that ultimately allowed to serve as a better police officer. In 2024, amNewYork featured Theanthong’s unique journey; now, two years later, he shares that same spirituality still carries him forward.

“These are things that I feel benefited me throughout my career, and I also feel that maybe being a little bit older when I got in the job gave me a little bit more perspective. Some people who come on when they’re very young, this is their first job. They may not have the same experiences or perspectives,” Theanthong said after the promotion ceremony on Nov. 24 at One Police Plaza.

Advertisement

A former monk turned NYPD cop amNewYork featured in 2024 was promoted to Inspector at a Police headquarters ceremony Tuesday following a career dedicated to love and enlightenment. The former monk’s experiences of fasting and serving others in a faraway land are unlike anything his fellow cops have undergone, including shaving his head and eyebrows. He believes this gave him an advantage.

Instead of looking at the job through facts and figures, he strives to take a more human approach by ensuring both the public and his cops receive proper mental and phsyical care.

“When you get on an airplane and they tell you, ‘Hey, we’re going to do our safety check, here’s your seatbelt. If the oxygen mask drops, you have to put it on yourself first before you can help the person next to you,’ right? So, that’s why I teach my officers if they don’t take care of themselves, how do we expect them to take care of the public? ” Theanthong said.

“A lot of times in big organizations, we treat things like numbers. We have a certain amount of cops, a certain amount of cars, a certain amount of crime, but if you get to people as the root of that, and you treat them like people, I think that they will grow and they will appreciate that more, and that helps your cops, and which in turn will help the community.

Advertisement

”When amNewYork first interviewed Theanthong, he was the head of the Detective Bureau Central Robbery Division. Now, as inspector, he serves as the commanding officer of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Although he was taught not to care for martial things, the Nov. 24 promotion also exemplified the good things he feels he has contributed to the department and the public at large.

“As cops, you could probably just give us our shield in the mail, and we’d be fine with it. But what makes this special is that it brings in families who get to understand why he’s home so late, or not here on weekends, or not here on holidays,” Theanthong said. Dean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

How one NYC high schooler’s nonprofit brings sports coaching to kids in the Bronx and beyondto return: SourcePatrick McMullan keeps the important things in focus with new exhibit on the ‘SO FAMOUS’ 1990sMan wanted for unprovoked stabbing of woman inside Manhattan’s Riverside Park still at large: NYPD