Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina won its appeal and will share the team title and 4 x 400-meter relay state championship.

, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Board of Directors officially voted to name both Mallard Creek and C.E. Jordan High School co-champions. The board also voted to recognize Mallard Creek and Hough High School as co-champions in the boys’ 4 x 400-meter relay.

That disqualification had become one of the most talked-about high school track rulings of the season. Mallard Creek anchor Nyan Brown crossed first in the final relay at the state meet, which would have secured the team title. That was until officials went on to disqualify the relay for unsportsmanlike conduct after Brown raised his hand before the finish line. The ruling gave Mallard Creek no points in the event and left Jordan as the original boys 8A champion.

Videos of the finish quickly went viral, with many questioning whether the gesture matched the severity of the consequence. But now, the appeal changes that ending. , the NCHSAA said it appreciated “the work of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction throughout this process.

” The association also thanked “the student-athletes, coaches, school administrators, officials, and member schools involved, including Mallard Creek High School, for using the appeals process provided under state law and NCHSAA policy. ” The NCHSAA said that the process is “designed to promote fairness by enabling informed review of officiating decisions that result in disqualification or suspension.

” “We recognize that this situation has been emotional for the student-athletes, coaches, schools, and communities involved,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said in the statement.

“At the center of this matter are young people who have invested countless hours into their sport and their team. ” Tucker added, “We are pleased that this matter has reached a resolution and that the accomplishments of the student-athletes involved can be recognized. ”after the appeal decision, saying, “We are immensely proud of our Boys Track & Field team and honored to be recognized as 8A State Co-Champions.

” The school said the co-championship reflected the team’s “hard work, unity, and character. ” Brown’s relay finish wasn’t his only major moment of the meet. Earlier in the same day, he set a North Carolina state record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 35.96. Officials later said he had previously received a warning for taunting before the relay, though Mallard Creek coach Samuel WilloughbySean Abrams was the Senior Editor, Growth and Engagement at Men’s Health.

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