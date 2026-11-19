Diego Pavia, the former Vanderbilt quarterback and 2026 Heisman finalist, was selected first overall by the Columbus Aviators in the 2027 United Football League draft. Pavia went undrafted in the NFL after concerns about his height and maturity.

Diego Pavia has found a new home in professional football, but it is not in the NFL. The former Vanderbilt quarterback was selected No. 1 overall in the United Football League by the Columbus Aviators on Wednesday.

The pick was announced with the phrase DIEGO PAVIA IS SELECTED FIRST OVERALL IN THE 2027 UFL DRAFT. Pavia became the first-ever Heisman finalist to go undrafted. He finished in the Heisman race behind only Fernando Mendoza, thanks to lighting up the stat sheet while leading Vanderbilt to its first double-digit win season in program history. Concerns about his 5-foot-10 frame and his maturity took him off NFL draft boards.

Also read Diego Pavia Selected First in 2026 UFL Draft

Diego Pavia NFL Journey and UFL Exploration

He went undrafted in the 2026 draft. After the draft, Pavia signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived in July, just one day before he was set to report to training camp, sandwiched between a handful of meetings with other teams during the predraft circuit. Since then, it has been crickets from the NFL, leading Pavia to explore other options to keep his pro football hopes alive.

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At the time of his release, the UFL teased the possibility of Pavia catching on with one of its teams, quoting an NFL post announcing his release. Pavia wrote on X, Appreciate everyone reaching out with everything in my career. My agent Malki Kawa and the UFL are currently in negotiations to make this happen! Whatever team I end up at, I can promise you one thing- You will get everything I got.

The Canadian Football League was also an option for Pavia. But ultimately, he was selected by the Columbus Aviators with the No. 1 pick in the 2027 United Football League draft. Set to begin its fourth season following 2024's merger of the XFL and USFL, the UFL continues to gain momentum on a year-over-year basis.

Columbus Aviators Seek Rebound With Pavia

He'll now look to help the Aviators, who are entering their second season in the UFL, rebound from a 3-7 campaign that saw them finish last in the 2026 league standings. The team's staff has plenty of NFL experience, with head coach Ted Ginn Jr. and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Pavia's journey to this point has been defined by overcoming long odds.

After being shut out at the Division I level coming out of high school-with just two scholarship offers from DII Western Colorado and Western New Mexico-Pavia decided to go the junior college route and attend New Mexico Military Institute. Over two seasons at the helm, the quarterback led the Broncos to a 16-5 record, culminating in an NJCAA championship in 2021.

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Pavia Path From Junior College To New Mexico State

As the story goes, Pavia's performance in NMMI's 31-13 championship victory led New Mexico State coaches Jerry Kill and Tim Beck to offer him a scholarship. Pavia accepted the offer and made his way to Las Cruces, where he quickly became a difference maker.

Over 23 games at New Mexico State, he accounted for 52 total touchdowns, notched a 14-9 record and led the Aggies to their biggest win in program history: a 31-10, upset victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in which he threw for three scores. Following the 2023 season, Pavia left his home state and followed both Kill and Beck to Vanderbilt, where the duo had been hired to the Commodores' staff.

Pavia Breakout Season At Vanderbilt

Finally handed his shot at the FBS level, Pavia never looked back. After leading Vanderbilt to its first winning season since 2013, the quarterback was granted a sixth year of eligibility in '25-and took full advantage. In his final collegiate season, Pavia put together his best statistical campaign, leading the SEC in completion percentage (70.6%), passing touchdowns (29) and passer rating (170.4) while tallying a career-high 3,539 passing yards.

He also ran for 862 yards on the ground, scored 10 rushing touchdowns and led Vanderbilt to its first 10-win season in program history, finishing with a 10-3 record. Needless to say, Pavia has always been an underdog, and whether the UFL becomes his permanent football home-or simply another stepping stone toward a larger goal-the quarterback's career has taught us one thing: Counting him out may not be a wise decision.