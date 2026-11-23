The “Take On Me” singer has bravely spoken out.

A-Ha’s Morten Harket has shared a rare update after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, saying the “hardest” part of living with the disease is “losing who you are.

” The “Take On Me” singer, who shared his battle with the condition last year, says his doctors believe he could well have been living with the disease, which affects how the brain communicates with a person’s muscles, for the better part of 30 years. He first sought help after having difficulty using his toothbrush in the morning, and says the disease has now progressed to the point that he’s struggling to “function properly.

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” The Norwegian, 67, added that he often doesn’t even recognize his emotions as his own.

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“Sometimes I cry suddenly and I can’t stop or I laugh but it’s not me,” he said. “There are lots of people walking around with Parkinson’s right now. You usually find out when the deterioration in the brain reaches a critical point. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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