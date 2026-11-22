Morten Harket shares his journey with Parkinson's, detailing a 30-year undiagnosed period, deep brain stimulation surgery, and the emotional and physical challenges of managing the progressive neurological disorder while adapting his creative life.

A-ha frontman Morten Harket has provided a startling update on his health journey, confirming that medical professionals believe he lived with Parkinson's disease for approximately thirty years before receiving his official diagnosis in 2022. The 67-year-old singer revealed that his brain had been remarkably effective at compensating for the progressive neurological disorder for decades, allowing him to function without knowing the underlying cause of his symptoms.

This revelation marks a significant shift in how Harket views his long struggle with the condition. He explained to The Sunday Times Magazine that he often did not realize the severity of his symptoms until they became unmanageable. The diagnosis finally provided an explanation for the gradual deterioration he had experienced throughout his life, turning a vague sense of physical decline into a confirmed medical reality.

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The initial signs of the disease were subtle and easily dismissed as normal aging or clumsiness. Harket recalled a specific incident where he noticed his grip on his toothbrush felt unusually awkward and uncoordinated. This minor but persistent issue prompted him to seek medical attention, leading his doctor to immediately suspect Parkinson's disease based on the subtle motor control issues he displayed.

A subsequent PET scan confirmed the diagnosis, marking the beginning of a rigorous treatment regimen. Harket described the period following his diagnosis as a time of intense adaptation and medical intervention. He underwent deep brain stimulation, a complex surgical procedure involving the implantation of electrodes in the brain to help regulate abnormal neural activity and mitigate motor symptoms.

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The management of Parkinson's disease has required immense energy and focus from Harket. He utilizes a pump that administers a medication called Produodopa, a dopamine-like substance, to help manage his symptoms. The balance is delicate, as he must constantly adjust his treatment to avoid side effects that can range from faded speech to involuntary movements and spasms.

Beyond the physical challenges, Harket has been open about the profound psychological toll the disease has taken on him. He confessed that one of the hardest aspects of the condition is the fear of losing his identity, noting that the disease affects mood, sleep, and other bodily functions. He described experiences where he would suddenly cry or laugh in ways that felt disconnected from his true self.

These emotional episodes have made him feel as though he is losing who he is, a sentiment he finds particularly difficult to articulate. The disease has also resulted in significant weight loss and a diminished sense of taste and smell. For six months, he was unable to sleep properly, adding to his physical exhaustion and mental fatigue during the height of his battle with the illness.

Despite these hardships, Harket insists he does not feel bitter about his condition. He remains grateful to be alive and continues to work, albeit with a changed perspective on his creative future. His voice has altered with the progression of the disease, leading to uncertainty about his ability to sing or perform again in the future.

However, he remains optimistic and broadminded, hoping that one day he may find a way to express himself through his voice, even if full technical control is no longer achievable. He acknowledged that while he cannot achieve the same level of control he once had, he is finding new ways to cope with the gradual surrender of his body to the disease.

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Formed in 1982, A-ha achieved global breakthrough status in 1985 with their debut album Hunting High and Low. The band's legacy is cemented in music history, and Harket navigates this new phase of his life with the same determination that has defined his career. His story serves as a poignant reminder of the hidden struggles many face with neurodegenerative diseases.

Harket's transparency about his condition has resonated with fans and fellow musicians alike. By sharing his journey, he highlights the importance of early detection and the complex reality of living with a progressive illness. His openness about the physical and emotional challenges helps to destigmatize the disease and encourages others to seek help when needed.

The singer's journey from the early signs of clumsiness to a formal diagnosis and subsequent treatment illustrates the insidious nature of Parkinson's disease. It underscores the importance of medical vigilance and the resilience required to manage a condition that affects every aspect of daily life. Harket's continued presence in the public eye is a testament to his strength and dedication.

As he continues to navigate life with Parkinson's, Harket remains a symbol of resilience and artistic integrity. His willingness to share his struggles provides a valuable perspective on the human experience of chronic illness. His story is not just one of loss, but also of adaptation and the enduring power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.