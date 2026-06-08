A Guide to Raising Teenage Boys with ADHD

Raising teenage boys with ADHD is about balancing when to step in and when to step back as you guide your child toward independence.

A manual for learning when to step in and when to step back as you guide your child toward independence. How do we ensure that our teen boys become healthy men?

By leaning into trust. We’re inclined to offer excessive help to our sons because of their ADHD-related challenges. At the same time, their growth fundamentally depends on our trusting them and relinquishing control. Learn to navigate this paradox of independence, and other hot spots for teen boys today, with the guidelines that follow.

Teen boys are more isolated today than ever before. Help your child make in-person connections at the gym, a hobby store, a skate park, card leagues, theater groups, or another place that builds on his interests. From movie and board game nights to monthly dinners at a favorite restaurant, these routines support and protect bonds. At the same time, give your kid permission to break one of the traditions if they have an opportunity to hang out with friends.

Your child needs to learn to deal with tough feelings. Pick a moment when your child is regulated and approach them calmly. If trying to talk provokes swearing or, say, “When you start flying off the handle, I’m going to leave the room because I don’t deserve to be talked to like that. I’m going to give you time, and then we’re coming back to this.

”Share your own struggles. You can say something like, “When I was cut from the basketball team junior year, I cried because I was so disappointed. ” Or you can say, “I screwed up with your mom and I need to apologize. ”Respect your teen’s silence but remind them that you’re safe to go to.

Say, “Okay, you don’t want to talk. That’s fine. Just know I’m around. ”.

Talk about signs of dysregulation and strategies to counter that, including exercise, low-stimulus activities, cold exposure, and box breathing. For example: “You seem to have a better day when you walk the dog in the morning. Why don’t you do that more often? ”Punishments are ineffective power moves designed to hurt, not teach.

Consequences are logical, natural results that effectively change behavior. Remember the difference when setting behavioral boundaries.

For example:You didn’t do your homework because you were playing video games. Moving forward, you can play video games only after homework is done. For ADHD brains that live in the now, thinking about life after high school is nearly impossible. Tour colleges early and find opportunities for your son to shadow people in fields that interest him.

However unnatural it feels, the more you trust your child – even if ADHD has complicated that picture – the more trustworthy he will become.is the motto I turn to when I find myself overstepping with my own teen boys. As much as I’m driven to help, I want my children to have opportunities to build self-agency too.

While your son may need to work on building trust in some areas , lean into spaces where he can be trusted to support your bond. Consider a household rule to stop using phones for entertainment after 7 p.m. They can still use the phone to research or text friends.after extensive screen time.

Guide your child to rest his eyes and brain with a soothing activity, like a walk or a shower. Artificial intelligence does not write or edit any content published by ADDitude. Our team is 100% human, and our mission is simple: listen to and serve our readers with hand-crafted, expert-informed resources. To support ADDitude,Stay informed with trusted information, resources, and support delivered straight to your inbox. Choose the newsletters that interest you most.





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