A guide to New England's summer classical music festivals

From the BSO's summer stint in the Berkshires to five weeks of opera at the Glimmerglass Festival in New York, WBUR arts critic Lloyd Schwartz shares his recommendations of events a plausible drive from Boston to those that are especially worth making the effort.

The view from the stage of a full house and lawn for the 2025 TLI Presents Trumpet Summit. The word “festival” derives from the Latin word for a religious ceremony and morphed into words having more to do with eating and simply having a good time — all of which make sense when it comes to summer classical music festivals.

Here are the ones that are within a plausible drive from Boston, including a few recommendations of events that sound especially worth making the effort. Rockport is closer to Boston than Lenox, and although it doesn’t have as many star performers as Tanglewood, it has a few and is also admirable in introducing — and bringing back — some appealing younger international musicians to the Shalin Liu Performance Center.

A fine musician himself, Rockport artistic director and violist Barry Shiffman happily takes part in some of them. Here are just a few of the concerts that stand out for me. I’ve never heard Poiesis, the young string quartet that won the Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2025, but their Rockport program is so intriguing in its choice of masterpieces and new voices , that they make me want to hear them .

And the superb violinist Augustin Hadelich, who has been artist-in-residence with the BSO, you want to hear under any circumstances. He’s giving a solo recital featuring works by Telemann, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Ysaÿe and Paganini, and then joined by violinist Jennifer Frautschi, violists Hsin-Yun Huang and Rockport director Barry Shiffman, and cellists James Baik and Adrian Fung in Tchaikovsky’s long but delicious dessert “Souvenir de Florence” , the mood is festive .

And people from Boston and New York and from even farther away return every year as if to a religious ritual. On the weekends, unlike in Boston, there’s a different program every day, so it’s a great place to stay for a whole weekend or longer! Among the surfeit of concerts, here are a few that seem particularly tempting.

Finnish conductor and composer Esa-Pekka Salonen returns in a program I’d really like to hear him conduct: Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod, Sibelius’s Seventh Symphony, and Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto with celebrated piano virtuoso Yefim Bronfman . Probably the most ambitious event of the season is a semi-staged performance of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro,” with Andris Nelsons leading a cast of rising young stars with some admirable old-timers in age-appropriate comedic roles .

The forever young Yo-Yo Ma will be around for four performances and an open rehearsal. I most want to hear him in soulful partnership with violinist Renaud Capuçon in the Brahms Double Concerto , though I’m guessing that he himself might be most interested in the concert he has curated and will be participating in featuring the BSO cello section in music for multiple cellos , maybe the most important Tanglewood concerts of the summer, in which mostly Tanglewood fellows perform a series of free concerts, which this year are in programs with self-explanatory titles: “Those We Have Lost Too Soon” , “Meta-Music: Music about Other Music,” “The Next Generation,” “Nordic Boomers” , and “Gen Z Compared with Iconic Works” . The BSO website for the 2026-2027 season seems a mild attempt to honor the departure of maestro Nelsons, with a webpage listing all of his performances next season under the heading “.

” The opening fundraising gala is still technically summer, but there isn’t much information yet except that Nelsons will be conducting, the special guest will be Yo-Yo Ma, and there will be a pre-concert dinner and an after-concert reception . The 53rd season of violinist Daniel Stepner’s Aston Magna Summer Festival consists, as always, of four programs, each performed once near Boston and once in the Berkshires.

So if you are stuck in the big city this summer, it’s just a little schlep out to Brandeis University in Waltham or if you happen to be at Tanglewood, it’s an easy drive to Great Barrington. And either way, it’s worth the effort.

The first concert would be my first choice: “The Genius of the French Baroque: Sonatas and Cantatas of Rameau, Clerambault, and others” not only because I particularly admire Rameau but because Stepner, viola da gambist Laura Jeppesen and harpsichordist Michael Sponseller will be joined by the extraordinary soprano Dominique Labelle making one of her rare return visits to Massachusetts from her home in Canada . This opening concert might easily make you want to return for the rest.

The directors of this consistently impressive and imaginative festival, Jon Menasse and Jon Nakamatsu , have what looks like an outstanding series around the Cape, from Falmouth and Chatham to Wellfleet. This summer includes jazz as well as classical, in various intriguing combinations.

But what I love most about it is the annual return of one of my favorite string quartets, the profound and probing Borromeo String Quartet — violinists Nicholas Kitchen and Kristopher Tong, violist Melissa Reardon, and perhaps the soul of the quartet, cellist Yeesun Kim. They are scheduled for two identical concerts, inAug. 7, which will include one of Beethoven’s most gorgeous quartets, and one of the great breakthrough works in the history of the string quartet, Opus 59, No. 1 and Dvořák’s String Quartet No. 14.

Not for the faint of heart, the popular contemporary music group Bang on a Can will be back for its annual LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA, the culmination of the three-week residency for “innovative composers and performers selected from an international roster of artists. ” We are alerted that the programming is “fluid” and “subject to change.

” So at the moment, there are no particular dates indicated — just a list of works and performers, both of which are impressive and challenging, and are likely also to be moving and fun. Among the highlights are a complete new arrangement of Philip Glass’s album “Glassworks” and a new live arrangement of Terry Riley’s important “A Rainbow in Curved Air.

” Among the more or less familiar composers and musicians, we’ll find pianist Conrad Tao playing Frederic Rzewski; Eliza Bagg and Mantra Percussion in the premiere of Annie Gosfield’s one-act chamber opera about Emma Goldman, called “Emma”; Morton Feldman’s “Piano and String Quartet”; Michael Gordon’s “8,” a piece for eight cellists and “special guests”; and more, including world premieres by the composition fellows. Aside from the BSO’s semi-staged “Marriage of Figaro,” there isn’t a lot of opera in Massachusetts this summer.

But you can count on the Berkshire Opera for at least one exciting event, staged at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. This summer, it’s Donizetti’s most famous masterpiece, “.

” More than anything else, “Lucia” needs a great Lucia — a soprano who can sing impossible coloratura and who can also act, and a first-rate tenor who can’t let himself disappear after Lucia’s vocal fireworks . I’m not familiar with either the soprano, Christine Lyons , or tenor Terrence Chin-Loy, but I trust the company’s co-founders, conductor and artistic director Brian Garman and stage director and director of production Jonathan Loy.

Boston’s popular community orchestra, mostly under the direction of Christopher Wilkins, offers free concerts around the city and especially at the Hatch Shell. The most exciting program is surely the rare outdoor performance of Verdi’s soul-stirring “Requiem,” conducted by the Cantata Singers’ Noah Horn. The vocal soloists are soprano Felicia Moore, mezzo-soprano Erica Brookhyser, tenor Jonghyun Park and veteran bass-baritone Donnie Ray Albert , here sung by Wooyoung Yoon. The Broadway show is “,” which I would probably never recommend without seeing first, but it has, returning as Eliza Doolittle after last year’s “She Loves Me,” an exciting soprano I’ve seen only on YouTube, Christine Taylor Price, who can sing lovely high soprano and also belt out a showstopper . This summer festival at Bard College, in upstate New York, is mainly the brainchild of conductor/Bard College president Leon Botstein and is probably the most ambitious summer festival in the Northeast, if not the entire country. It offers a major opera production , concerts, dance, lectures and other ancillary events, most of them taking place in one of Frank Ghery’s major concert halls.

This summer, the opera is a rarely produced work by a major composer and his major librettist: Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s “,” an imaginative — even bizarre — take on post-“Iliad” mythology. Botstein conducts soprano Hailey Clark and tenor John Matthew Myers .

And this year’s composer-under-a-microscope will be an The Saratoga Performing Arts Center is a large open-air theater in a beautiful state park just outside Saratoga Springs, New York — about an hour-and-a-half drive from Tanglewood. It’s the summer home of the New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The New York Chamber Music Ensemble, plus various guest stars and rock music giants.

If you’ve never seen George Balanchine’s “” or heard all the heavenly music by Mendelssohn that Balanchine added to the famous Overture and Wedding Music, you now have your chance. I’m also eager to see the new ballet by NYCB star Tiler Peck to Lalo’s “,” on a program with Balanchine’s iconic “Serenade” and Jerome Robbins’s “Opus 19” . At NYCB, the music is as important as the dancing .

The Philadelphia Orchestra refers to its music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, mainly on a first-name basis.

Of the 13 Philadelphia Orchestra performances at SPAC, the only one conducted by Yannick is a program beginning with William Grant Still’s “Wood Notes” and concluding with the Beethoven Ninth Symphony, with an impressive vocal ensemble of four celebrated and award-winning singers: soprano Leah Hawkins, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Issachah Savage and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green . Among the rest of the productions, one especially stands out, but unfortunately all three performances of it are sold out. It’s a rare production of Kurt Weil, Bertolt Brecht and Elisabeth Hauptmann’s sourly satirical “,” which has a handful of their greatest musical numbers.

This new production has been on a successful tour of New York and Massachusetts, so maybe there’s a chance of it turning up someday closer to home. Or else an opera company with good sense will see the demand and want to do a new production. Surely the best bargain in classical music within two hours from Boston or south of the Canadian border: Monadnock Music, directed by cellist Rafael Popper-Keizer, offers free programs of classical music all over the Granite State. For example, the season gets off to an excellent start at the beautiful Harrisville Community Church with Popper-Keizer, violinists Angelia Cho and Matthew Vera, and violists Yeh-Chun Lin and William Sotiriou for an afternoon including a Norwegian folk song arranged by the Danish String Quartet, Mozart’s soulful D-minor Quartet, K. 421, and Brahms’s late G-major string quintet.

The title of this concert: “ Like Monadnock Music of the 1980s and ‘90s, the New Hampshire Music Festival offers both chamber music and orchestral concerts. This summer, I’m favoring the chamber music, especially the chamber concert, in Plymouth called “.

” The delightful program ranges from Martinů’s comic ballet “La Revue de Cuisine” and Marie Clémence de Grandval’s Grand Trio for Piano, Oboe, and Bassoon to Bill Marx’s “Friends” and, surely the highlight, Mozart’s wonderful Quintet for Piano and Winds. Both the Martinů and the Mozart feature one of my favorite pianists, Leslie Amper.

A major point of the Yellow Barn Festival is that we don’t know in advance what all of the music will be, since much of it will be the young professional musicians in residence. The public, of course, is invited, and every summer, there’s a week in which a distinguished composer is part of the mix. This year, it’s the Estonian composer Helena Tulve.

But there is also a professional concert series, and the most enticing of this summer is the concert dedicated to the 98th birthday of the late Leon Fleisher, one of the greatest American pianists, who spent much of the later part of his career playing with only one hand, and who died in 2020 at the age of 92. The appropriately juicy and surprising program consists of music by Bach, Schubert, Berg, Schoenberg, Korngold, Kurt Weill. and Harold Arlen.

Arlen’s “One for My Baby” will be sung by Fleisher’s famous son, singer Julian Fleisher . Now in its 57th year, the Newport Classical festival fills the grand mansions with soloists and chamber groups, both the well-known and the not-well-known-yet. The season opens with the group for an evening of string octets , both concerts at the grandest of the mansions, the Breakers, right on the shoreline.

My first choice would be the refined in an evening of early Beethoven, Paul Wiancko’s “Strange Beloved Land” , and Schubert’s G-major Quartet . I also can’t leave out mentioning — while there are still tickets left — asolos and duets with two of the Metropolitan Opera’s most popular stars, soprano Erin Morley and tenor Lawrence Brownlee . Opera Maine began presenting an annual summer opera in 1995.

Now under the artistic direction of Dona D. Vaughan, who is also the company stage director, the company’s 2026 opera is a relatively rare fully staged production of Gounod’s tuneful “Roméo et Juliette. ” I couldn’t find any cast listed on the website. But if you’re in the vicinity this July, Opera Maine bills itself as the only company in Maine offering full-staged opera productions. Salt Bay’s season this summer is called “Music Unearthed,” which sounds a little ominous.

But looking at the programs and the players, you find more daylight than darkness. My top choice is the second program, “Earth & Sky,” with such familiar and unfamiliar delights as the opening Allegro movement from Haydn’s heavenly “The Lark” Quartet , Hawk Henries playing the Eastern Woodland flute in three of his own pieces , Messiaen’s “Abîme des oiseaux,” and the great Brahms Clarinet Quintet featuring Boston favorite Romie de Guise-Langlois .

Yale School of Music’s NCMS offers a summer full of concerts by both the young artists in the summer program and world-renowned visiting guest artists, like the celebrated Brentano String Quartet, which is offering two concerts this summer. I’d pick the second, which includes the fourth of Haydn’s first great series of quartets, Opus 20; Mozart’s sublime and unsettling Quartet in D-minor, K. 421; and one of the least-frequently played of Beethoven’s so-called Middle Quartets, Op. 59, No. 2, the “second Razumovsky” .

Also, the marvelous violinist Augustin Hadelich turns up here for a solo recital, similar but not quite the same as his concert in Rockport. The composers are Telemann, Coleridge-Taylor Parkinson, and Ysaÿe again, but then there’s also Bach, the heroic second solo Partita in D-minor .

With the possible exception of Tanglewood, the Marlboro festival — founded in 1951 by some of the most admired musicians in the world — is probably the most famous summer classical music event east of the Mississippi. And unlike Tanglewood, where you know well in advance what you’re getting, at Marlboro you don’t know anything about the programs until the week before the actual public performance you might be attending.

But that’s never stopped anyone from being part of the capacity audience listening to performance by some of the 75 gifted instrumentalists and singers of all ages who have been spending the previous seven weeks working with celebrities like pianists Mitsuko Uchida and Jonathan Biss, who are the current Marlboro directors, and each year’s composer-in-residence .





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