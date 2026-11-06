A guide to all those confusing crossword puzzle abbreviations

Crossword puzzles are filled with abbreviations that can be confusing to decipher. Here's our guide to understanding some of the trickiest ones.

vocabulary doesn't only mean mastering SAT words – it also means becoming an expert on all the abbreviations commonly used in puzzles, from) in crossword puzzles, covering a huge swath of categories ranging from movies to directions to job titles.

But before you get overwhelmed, here's the good news: You probably know many of these abbreviations already.standing in for "rest in peace," just to name a few examples. Abbreviations are a regular part of our language, and many .

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If you've ever found yourself going "what the heck doesis short for south-southwest. Compass directions are often used in puzzles as answers to clues like "dir. from New York to Austin" . No, you don't have to become an expert in Latin roots in order to improve your crossword skills.

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But it can be helpful to automatically know thatwriter for USA TODAY, bringing you the inside scoop behind our crosswords, games, horoscopes, and comics. Have thoughts on this stor