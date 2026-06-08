A GROWING PASSION: For The Love Of Olives

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, June 8, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2. We tour groves of the region’s largest olive grower and olive oil producer. We discover olive varieties best for curing and eating, and others are best for gourmet oil. Viewers learn how to deal with the dreaded olive fruit fly.

Join A GROWING PASSION host and garden expert, Nan Sterman , as she explores farms, vineyards, gardens, native habitats and more throughout California and the West.we meet a home gardener inspired to plant olive trees by childhood memories of fresh olive oil in his mother's Middle Eastern kitchen.

We tour groves of the region's largest olive grower and olive oil producer. We discover olive varieties best for curing and eating, and others are best for gourmet oil. Viewers learn how to grow olive trees, and how to deal with the dreaded olive fruit fly that can destroy entire crops. We see how olives are pressed for oil, olive oil tasting techniques, and the stunning array of delicious dishes made to show off olives' golden green smoothness.

, as she explores farms, vineyards, gardens, native habitats and more throughout California and the West. By the time Franciscan monks planted the first olive tree at Mission San Diego de Alcala, humans had been cultivating their bitter fruits for thousands of years, primarily to burn their oil. By the early 1900s, San Diego County's renowned olive industry supplied the region's huge tuna canneries.

Today, fruiting olive trees are again popular for commercial orchards as well as for home gardens.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

We tour groves of the region’s largest olive grower and olive oil producer. We discover olive varieties best for curing and eating, and others are best for gourmet oil. Viewers learn how to grow olive trees and how to deal with the dreaded olive fruit fly that can destroy entire crops. We see how olives are pressed for oil, olive oil tasting techniques, and the stunning array of olive dishes.

More and more San Diegan's strive to make environmentally and economically responsible choices. From earth-friendly and water wise gardens to organic foods and habitat restoration, we demand options that protect our health, feed our communities, and protect our natural resources. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000.

She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.





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