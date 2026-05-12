A groom from Michigan will spend decades in prison for killing his best friend on his wedding night.

A 27-year-old groom from Michigan is facing decades in prison for shooting and killing his best friend on his wedding night, a fact barely known until this day. The groom allegedly shot the victim in the face, killing him instantly, and now he faces a mandatory sentence of ten years in prison.

Michigan groom will spend decades in prison for killing his best friend on his wedding night Trump says he'll move to suspend federal gasoline tax.

He can't do it on his own New Beatles fan experience set to open in London in 2027 China’s passenger car exports surge nearly 85% in April as domestic sales slump Meat raffles keep a beloved Midwest tradition alive How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa One Tech Tip: Why digital devices and online accounts need spring cleaning PGA golfer took his shirt off and approached a gator-filled hazard. AP's photographer was ready Asia braces for a second wave of energy shocks from the Iran war Experts wonder 'Where is the CDC?

' as a hantavirus outbreak unfolds on a cruise ship Health advice is all over social media. Here's how to vet claim





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Michigan Groom Killing Best Friend Wedding Night Prison

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michigan OT Blake Frazier Explains How Jim Harding Has Been a 'Breath of Fresh Air'The Wolverines were in need of a big-time coach.

Read more »

January 6er Jake Lang Promotes Michigan Book Burning EventLang said on X that he was participating in the “largest book burning in American history“ in Dearborn, the first Arab-majority city in the U.S.

Read more »

Michigan groom sent to prison for killing best friend on wedding nightA man in Michigan who got married and then ran over his best friend that same day has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison. James Shirah fatally struck his friend following an alcohol-fueled argument in August 2024. Shirah’s attorney had argued that the crash was not intentional.

Read more »

Michigan groom will spend decades in prison for killing his best friend on his wedding nightA Michigan groom has been sentenced to decades in prison for killing his best friend on his wedding night. According to the court documents, the groom sought a 'revenge killing' after the victim confronted him about an alleged affair.

Read more »