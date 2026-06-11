A Grim and Soulful Reimagining: The Death of Robin Hood Review

Director Michael Sarnoski and actor Hugh Jackman transform the legendary outlaw into a grieving antihero in this atmospheric, revisionist drama from A24.

Michael Sarnoski , the creative mind behind the intimate drama Pig, has returned to a similar melancholic frequency with his latest feature, The Death of Robin Hood.

This film represents a stark departure from the typical Hollywood treatment of the legendary outlaw. Instead of a dashing hero stealing from the rich to give to the poor, the movie presents an aging, battle-worn version of the character, played with profound conviction by Hugh Jackman. Sarnoski challenges the romanticized notion of the character, suggesting that the legendary life of crime was not driven by charity, but was perhaps a facade.

The journey here is not one of adventure, but an internal struggle to find peace and moral clarity before the end comes. This revisionist spin transforms the valiant outlaw into a grizzled and anguished antihero, shifting the focus from external battles to an interior quest to salvage a soul from a lifetime of lies. The narrative begins in 1247, presenting Robin as a solitary nomad surviving in a harsh landscape.

The tone is set immediately with a shocking act of violence, signaling that this is no fairy tale. The world is one of pillaging and war, where the hero of legend has become a wrecked and wanton killer. This version of the story is loosely inspired by the ancient ballad A Gest of Robyn Hode, where the hero meets his end under the care of a murderous prioress, though Sarnoski alters the dynamics to focus on spiritual healing.

The arrival of Little John, portrayed by Bill Skarsgård, pulls Robin back into a world of conflict. The resulting skirmish is depicted with a visceral intensity, featuring mud-soaked brawls and searing violence that mirrors the grit of films like The Northman. This sequence serves as a brutal reminder of the cost of war before the film transitions into a more meditative pace.

However, the film undergoes a significant tonal shift after the violence. Robin wakes up in a serene priory managed by Sister Brigid, played by Comer. Here, the film slows down, trading action for introspection. Robin is surrounded by others who have suffered, including a masked leper played by Murray Bartlett and a young orphan named Margaret, played by Faith Delaney.

The interaction between these broken souls creates a pensive and sensitive atmosphere. The cinematography captures a rich palette of earth, stone, and sackcloth, grounding the film in a believable, gritty reality. The relationship between the grizzled outlaw and the innocent Margaret provides a necessary streak of sentimentality in an otherwise stern production, offering a glimpse of the humanity that still lingers within the shell of the warrior.

Ultimately, The Death of Robin Hood is a production of high integrity and intelligence, distributed by A24 as a piece of mature summer counter-programming. While some may find the film overly dour or one-note in its sadness, its commitment to myth-busting and moral reckoning is commendable. It avoids the pitfalls of romanticism to explore the weight of a reputation and the desire for a right death.

By stripping away the typical glamour associated with the legend, Sarnoski and Jackman create a portrait of a man who is finally honest with himself, even if that honesty is painful. The film succeeds as an elegiac study of legacy and the possibility of redemption in the twilight of one's life, delivering a story that is as emotionally intelligent as it is visually stunning





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