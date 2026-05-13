A 'gorilla-mad' homeowner faces £20,000 fine after mounting ape statue on her house

Adele Teale, a 59-year-old homeowner, was ordered to remove a four-foot-high ape statue from the front of her house in Wakefield, West Yorkshire due to planning regulations. Teale's statue, called Caesar has been causing a stir due to the hefty fine or potential damages to landscaping

A 'gorilla-mad' homeowner has been threatened with a £20,000 fine after she mounted a four-foot-high ape statue to the front of her house. Adele Teale , 59, was ordered to remove the 4kg resin figure from outside her two-bedroom terraced home in Wakefield , West Yorkshire .

The mother-of-one was first given the ultimatum by Wakefield Council last September - a year after erecting the 'beloved' statue, which she calls Caesar. Ms Teale appealed the decision but after a lengthy process council chiefs threw out her claim, giving her four weeks to get the ape gone or face a maximum £20,000 fine.

However, Ms Teale has stood her ground and vowed to keep the animal - insisting he is 'doing no harm to anyone'. She said: 'He is my best friend and I don't ever plan to move him. Everybody loves Caesar, he is part of the community.

'I just don't understand what the issue is. I can't believe all of this fuss over a gorilla.

'He is nothing more than a garden ornament, and I don't agree that he needs planning permission. He is secure up there - he has been screwed and glued in place.

' Adele Teale, 59 was ordered to remove the 4kg resin figure from outside her two-bedroom terraced home in Wakefield, West Yorkshir





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Ape Statue Adele Teale Gorilla-Mad Homeowner Planned Permission Council Resin Figure Wakefield West Yorkshire Gorilla

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