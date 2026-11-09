A gorgeous weekend parlays into a gorgeous start to the week

After a breezy, cooler Sunday, Tucson warms to 79 Monday as temperatures return to normal this week. Rain chances come back late Friday and stick around into next weekend.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — After a breezy, cooler-than-normal Sunday, Southern Arizona warms back to near-normal temperatures for the workweek before rain chances return late Friday.

Breezy easterly winds swept across the region Sunday, keeping afternoon highs a few degrees below normal. Highs climb back to normal Monday and stay there through the week. Rain chances move back in late Friday and continue into next weekend. Monday morning starts cool, with lows around 50 across much of the Tucson metro.

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Tucson and Marana drop to 52 degrees, the Catalina Foothills to 51 and Oro Valley to 50. Sahuarita and Catalina start at 49, while Green Valley, Vail, SaddleBrooke and Tanque Verde Falls bottom out at 48. Mount Lemmon dips to 41. Monday afternoon highs reach the 70s.

Tucson and Picture Rocks top out at 79 degrees, while Oro Valley, Marana and the Catalina Foothills hit 78. Sahuarita reaches 77, Green Valley and Tanque Verde Falls 76, Catalina 74, SaddleBrooke 73 and Vail 71. Mount Lemmon stays cool at 52, and Phoenix climbs to 82. Southeastern Arizona starts Monday with a chill.

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Benson and Elfrida drop to 40 degrees, and Willcox to 41. Tombstone, Douglas and Sonoita start at 43, Bowie at 45, and Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Nogales at 47. Monday afternoon highs reach the mid- to upper 60s. Sierra Vista, Benson and Sonoita top out at 69 degrees, while Willcox, Bowie, Tombstone, Elfrida and Douglas reach 68.

Bisbee stays cooler at 64, and Nogales climbs to 75. ---- STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE