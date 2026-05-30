A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: The Modern Nancy Drew We've Been Waiting For

Netflix's British crime drama brings a contemporary teenage detective who perfectly updates the classic sleuth for a new generation.

Netflix and the BBC's returning two-part British crime drama, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, offers the perfect modern replacement for Nancy Drew . While British television is renowned for its crime dramas, ranging from intense thrillers to cozy mysteries and hit detective shows, few focus on the next generation of sleuths-the kids obsessed with true-crime podcasts, those who spend their days scouring social media and the wider internet for clues.

Most American audiences are familiar with Nancy Drew, the intrepid 1930s-era teenage detective created as a female counterpart to the Hardy Boys. In the years since, Nancy Drew has arguably become the bigger, more culturally relevant character, eclipsing the Hardy brothers' legacy. She has appeared in and headlined countless books, graphic novels, TV shows, and movies. On TV, Nancy was most recently seen in The CW's four-season 2019 supernatural mystery series, aptly titled Nancy Drew.

Fortunately, for anyone looking for the perfect combination of a Nancy Drew-like detective and that unique British crime drama atmosphere, there's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. The two-season series, based on the books by Holly Jackson, follows Emma Meyers as fanatic amateur teenage investigator Pippa Pip Fitz-Amobi. Determined to unravel the five-year-old murder of Andie Bell, Pip puts herself in danger to find the truth, uncovering hidden secrets and terrifying violence in her small, shell-shocked town.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Pip is a 21st-century Nancy Drew. Nancy Drew's determination, cunning, and bravery shine through in every version of the character, no matter how small or terrifying her case.

However, attempts to update Nancy for a new generation have not always worked. In 2007, Emma Roberts starred as Nancy in what was presumably meant to be the start of a new franchise, yet the updates felt shallow. It wasn't a true, modern-day evolution of an enduring literary icon, and any potential sequels were never made.

Sophia Lillis's spunky, skateboarding interpretation in the 2019 remake of Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase was a much more worthwhile adaptation, but the movie flopped at the box office. While The CW's Nancy Drew, played by Kennedy McMann, was a fun, inventive new version, the supernatural-heavy twist made Nancy feel more like a cross between Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler and Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Buffy Summers, fighting against the 'forces of darkness.

' Her investigative skills still came into play, but the genre made her feel like a replacement for Supernatural's Winchester brothers rather than the Hardy Boys. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder's Pip, on the other hand, feels like Nancy Drew reincarnated for a new generation. She is smart, wily, bull-headed, and sees people for who they really are.

She finds connections the police have missed, immerses herself in her classmates' lives, and fearlessly goes after her suspects, even when they prove dangerous. Once Pip sets her mind to something, there is no stopping her, even when it hurts those closest to her. She is also a true 21st-century teenager; Pip is not being shoved into an era that is not her own.

The Andie Bell case and Pip's investigation are inextricably intertwined with the pressures of modern teenage life, navigating issues like drugs, sex, peer pressure, and young love without ever losing sight of what's at stake. Pip Fitz-Amobi is Nancy Drew's spiritual successor in more ways than one, a worthy addition to the all-too-short list of young, amateur, fictional female detectives. Emma Meyers is the undeniable highlight of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Meyers may play the plucky sidekick to Jenna Ortega's morose Wednesday Addams in Netflix's massive supernatural mystery hit, Wednesday, but A Good Girl's Guide to Murder proves Meyers has the star power to be so much more. She shines as the titular 'Good Girl' in Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan's adaptation. There is a raw intensity to her performance that carries the show, as her dogged determination pulls people in while simultaneously pushing away those closest to her.

How Old Pip Is Compared To Emma Myers In A Good Girl's Guide To Murder makes it easy to forget Pip's age at times, but beneath her tough exterior, Meyers's Pip is also achingly vulnerable. She is not a superhero; she is a regular teenager grappling with the weight of her obsession. This vulnerability makes her triumphs even more satisfying and her failures more heartbreaking. Meyers captures the essence of a modern teen detective: curious, brave, and deeply human.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is streaming now on Netflix, offering a fresh take on the classic amateur sleuth narrative that will appeal to fans of both British crime dramas and the enduring legacy of Nancy Drew





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