'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Soundtrack: All the Songs You'll Hear Across Both Seasons

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' features songs by Billie Eilish, AWOLNATION, alt-J, Hozier & more. Here are all the songs in the murder mystery's two seasons.

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‘Happy Place,’ ‘Book Lovers,’ Among Others. Moments of levity and suspense intertwine within the young adult murder mystery series, and the soundtrack contains songs to accompany happy and scary times. ’s “you should see me in a crown” and AWOLNATION’s “Sail. ” Beach House’s “Take Care” plays softly in a later episode and Yonaka’s “Seize the Power” features in Episode 2 after playing in the show’s trailer.

Both Eilish and Yonaka are back in the second season of the Netflix and BBC series, joined by Hozier and alt-J for multiple needle drops as well as Lizzy McAlpine for the closing song.

“So Long, Silver” by Jamie’s Band“Fear of the Water” by SYML“That Home” by The Cinematic OrchestraA Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Emma Myers as Pip Fitz-Amobi in A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2024See Which Musicians Have Dropped Out Of Trump’s Concert SeriesComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong. In episode 6 although Netflix says “” that’s the beat of a rap song called “Nothing is Safe” by “clipping. ”. I’m just a fan of their work and they are pretty underground even though that song kinda sky rocketed after being featured in “The Gentlemen” and I would love to see more appreciation for their music.





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