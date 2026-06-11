A Good Girl's Guide to Murder: Renewal and Shorter Season 3

Netflix and the BBC have confirmed the renewal of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, and the final chapter of Pip Fitz-Amobi's investigation will return to the small screen in 2027. However, the third and final season will be shorter.

It's official: Holly Jackson 's popular murder mystery trilogy will be seen through to its conclusion on the screen, as Netflix and the BBC have confirmed the renewal of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The final chapter of Pip Fitz-Amobi's (Emma Myers) increasingly twisted and gripping investigation will return to the small screen in 2027, and fans have been promised a finale that ventures into territory darker than anything we have seen in the series before. However, the third and final season will also be shorter.

Even as we celebrate the news of a guaranteed ending, it's difficult not to worry about how A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be able to satisfyingly wrap things up.

'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Is Ending With a Shorter Season 3 Hearing that Season 3 will be the epic conclusion of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is pretty daunting, given concerns about how the show can offer the same suspenseful and charged storytelling within a much shorter timeframe. However, production has already wrapped on Season 3, which makes sense since Myers will likely also be working on other big projects like the upcoming season of Wednesday.

Hopefully, the finale of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder wasn't rushed and that this shortened conclusion was planned effectively, because our favorite teenage detective certainly deserves an ending that befits all the trials she has gone through during these two overwhelming seasons. Related The 40 Best Crime Series of the 21st Century (So Far), Ranke





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