A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Final Season Set for 2027 with Format Changes

Netflix and BBC have announced that the third season of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will be the final season, arriving in 2027. The renewal comes with notable changes: the season will consist of only four episodes, and it was filmed back-to-back with season 2. Lead actress Emma Myers and author Holly Jackson have reassured fans about the condensed format, with Jackson stating the adaptation feels like an event at breakneck speed.

Netflix ’s hit mystery series, based on a bestselling book series, will return sooner than expected, after the recent debut of season 2, but the renewal announcement comes with a big twist.

The streaming platform has no shortage of mysteries to choose from, many of which are book adaptations. The projects that receive the most attention are Harlan Coben adaptations. Recently, His & Hers, starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal, became extremely popular.

However, one top-notch project, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, has been a hit with viewers, despite not getting as much mainstream attention. Based on the book trilogy by Holly Jackson, the story follows Pippa Fitz-Amobi, a British teen who investigates crimes in her hometown of Little Kilton. The show might be in the young adult genre, but that doesn’t mean its quality is any less. The pulse-racing stories are anchored by an incredible cast, led by Emma Myers.

The plot twists are razor sharp. Luckily, the quality and story continued to improve with the second season, and the ending of A Good Girl’s Guide season 2 already sets up a big mystery for season 3. Now, we will finally get to see the conclusion to the novels.

On June 9, 2026, Netflix announced that the Netflix and BBC co-production A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder would return for its third and final season in 2027, much earlier than expected. However, the renewal also comes with one nerve-racking format change.

A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Seasons 2 & 3 Were Filmed Back-To-Back The exciting news that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 3 will come out in next year is surprising, based on the show’s previous timeline. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 1 came out on August 1, 2024, and it took almost four months to get renewed. Between the waiting period and the production/post-production time, nearly two years passed between seasons 1 and 2.

Luckily, Holly Jackson revealed on Instagram that A Good Girl’s Guide season 3 was already filmed back in 2025, alongside season 2. The decision to film back-to-back was smart, considering Emma Myers has become an extremely popular actor since the first season. She appeared on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” this year.

In 2025, alone, she was a part of three extremely beloved TV shows – Wednesday, Star Wars: Visions, and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – and the blockbuster film A Minecraft Movie. By filming one after another, she didn’t have to split her time and attention. She’d already gotten back into the swing with the character Pippa Fitz-Amobi.

Had they waited, Myers might have been working on Wednesday season 3 and The Angry Birds Movie 3, both of which she was confirmed for, alongside any unannounced projects she might have lined up. Netflix's A Good Girl's Guide To Murder Season 3 Will Only Have 4 Episodes The only part of the announcement for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder that’s a little worrisome is that season 3 will only have four episodes, instead of the already-short six episodes.

The book As Good As Dead is the longest of all three full-length novels and the most dense, plot-wise. As such, the shorter season might be cause for concern. As Holly Jackson confirmed in the comments of her Instagram announcement, she had no control over the decision to shorten the final season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Subscribe to the newsletter for A Good Girl’s Guide insights Hungry for more on this adaptation and other book-to-screen hits?

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However, two creative changes make me more confident, as a big fan of the books. Emma Myers joined the executive producer team. Also, Holly Jackson officially wrote all of season 3. To maintain the surprise, she cleverly covered her book in duct tape so that nobody would know what she was working on while writing the script.

She assured fans that she made four episodes work, stating this: Yes it’s 4 episodes. But trust me when I say - we more than pulled this off. Season 3 doesn’t feel like a tv show. It feels like an event, at breakneck speed.

If anyone is going to be able to make four episodes work, it’s Holly Jackson and Emma Myers.

The fact that both Myers and Jackson mentioned the third book as their favorite in the Netflix announcement is just even more reassurance that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 3 will live up to the expectations set by the book. 8.8/10 5/10 A Good Girl's Guide to Murder 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Crime Mystery Drama Release Date July 10, 2024 Network BBC Three Directors Tom Vaughan, Dolly Wells Writers Zia Ahmed, Poppy Cogan, Ruby Thomas, Ajoke Ibironke Cast See All Creator Poppy Cogan, Holly Jackson Powered by Expand Collapse





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