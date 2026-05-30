A Golf Widow's Paradise: Luxury Spa and Golf at Mazagan Beach Resort

Discover the perfect compromise for couples: a luxury resort in Morocco offering world-class golf for enthusiasts and a top-notch spa for those who prefer relaxation, with additional activities like horse riding and a casino.

I had always imagined dating a golfer would mean empty weekends and a wardrobe overflowing with argyle - and I wanted absolutely nothing to do with that life.

Then I learnt that most 'golf hotels' also offer a luxury spa. But with the prospect of spending a good five hours marinating in beautifully scented oils or simply reading a book in peace next to a swimming pool as my other half wandered around outside hitting small balls and doing maths in his head, I decided I could quite happily get on board with being a 'golf widow'.

The hypothesis was put to the test when I was invited to spend a long weekend at Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort in Morocco. Located a 90-minute drive from Casablanca airport in El Jadida, the resort undeniably has the 'wow factor' - not a massive surprise considering it's owned by the luxury hospitality group behind Dubai's iconic Atlantis resort and The Palm.

The geometric tilework throughout the hotel is typical of Morocco, with the country's top artisans especially flown in from Fez to decorate the courtyards and corridors at the heart of the 492-room hotel. The 18-hole golf course boasts equally impressive credentials, having been designed by the (aptly named) Gary Player.

But, as much as I love great tiling and nominative determinism, I was most excited about the on-site wellness complex, Spa Mazagan, which features 19 treatment rooms and a gloriously luxe hammam. I don't know if it's because they have become ridiculously normalised or I'm just exceptionally vain, but I'd love a facelift. Every time I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror, I notice my jowls are slightly looser.

Their seemingly unstoppable downwards trajectory reminds me of my own mortality, like grains of sand being pulled into the lower half of an egg timer. But, with (good! ) facelifts costing upwards of £10,000 and a few weeks of intense recovery, I needed a plan B for a tighter face with lesser costs and downtime. Enter the Kobido facial massage, a centuries-old Japanese technique often called a 'non-surgical facelift'.

Proving the (equally old) adage 'beauty is pain', this treatment isn't a gentle wipe over and a few creams. At times, I felt like I was being attacked by a flock of crows as the facialist rhythmically kneaded and tapped my face, neck and chest. The science behind it is that these movements stimulate circulation, bringing oxygen-rich blood to the surface of the skin.

The microtraumas from tapping and pinching also triggers more collagen production in those areas, plumping and tightening the skin. Finally, the tapping drains lymphatic fluid, reducing puffiness. I'm not going to lie - this is not a relaxing treatment, and I squeaked, squirmed and winced throughout the entire experience. Thankfully the Mazagan spa has other treatments - before my Kobido, I enjoyed an aromatherapy massage, which was the polar opposite - I was so relaxed I fell asleep!

Overall I loved the ambience of the spa complex - and further cementing its luxury status, it will soon be the only Moroccan stockist of 111SKIN, the luxury cosmedical range developed by Harley Street plastic surgeon Dr Alexandrides. If sounds of nature help you nod off, you'll sleep well.

The first morning I woke up at the hotel... the roar of the Atlantic Ocean just metres from my room was so loud I thought there was a problem with the air conditioning. I'll never forget my trip to Mazagan as it was the first time I had ever set foot on a golf course in my life. The interior of the hotel is inspired by riads and was handcrafted by artisans from Fez.

My knowledge of golf stops and ends at the classic Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore, so I was intrigued to see why people become obsessed with it. I didn't play (we would have never have got off the first hole) but I happily drove the golf buggy and offered words of encouragement.

But if golfing or spas aren't your idea of fun, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy, including horse riding, tennis, padel and swimming either in the sea or in the hotel's enormous pool. There's also a casino, the largest in North Africa.

The resort is a 20-minute drive from the nearest city, El Jadida, so we decided to make the most of the dining options at the hotel - and we were spoilt for choice with 15 different restaurants and bars on site. From Moroccan cuisine to international fare, every meal was a delight. The staff were incredibly attentive, and the overall atmosphere was one of pure luxury and relaxation.

Whether you are a golfer, a spa enthusiast, or simply looking for a beautiful getaway, Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort offers something for everyone. The combination of stunning architecture, world-class facilities, and stunning coastal location makes it a destination that truly stands out. I returned home feeling rejuvenated, with a newfound appreciation for the golf widow lifestyle. After all, a little time apart doing what you love can be the secret to a happy relationship. I can't wait to go back





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