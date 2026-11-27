Sam Altman said being a dad never gets old. Bill Ackman thanked the healthcare workers who have helped his daughter.

Sam Altman, Fei-Fei Li, and Bill Ackman posted about what they were thankful for this Thanksgiving. Getty ImagesSam Altman said being a dad never gets old.

Bill Ackman thanked the healthcare workers who have helped his daughter. It's not just your neighbor or family friend firing off a Thanksgiving post. Business leaders can't seem to resist either.

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"I am thankful for a lot of things in life, but my family is the best thing that has ever happened to me," "Most good things get a little less satisfying the 100th time you do them," Altman added. "A quiet evening hanging out with your kids, even doing very mundane stuff, is in the rare category of something repetitive just getting better and better.