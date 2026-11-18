Edwidge Danticat, Valeria Luiselli and David Levithan are among the finalists for the 77th annual National Book Awards.

Edwidge Danticat, Valeria Luiselli and David Levithan are among the finalists Wednesday night for the 77th annual National Book Awards , where winners in five competitive categories will be announced and Salman Rushdie will be presented a medal for lifetime achievement.

The nominees and the stories they tell span the globe, from Sicily in Luiselli's novel “Beginning Middle End” to Haiti in Danticat's “Dèy” to the Middle East in fiction finalist Hannah Lillith Assadi’s “Paradiso 17. ” Actor-author Kyle MacLachlan will host the dinner ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street and singer Michelle Zauner , author of the bestselling memoir “Crying in H Mart,” is the musical guest. Not all of the finalists will be in attendance.

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Egyptian author Abdelrahman ElGendy, a nominee for nonfiction, and Samar Yazbek of Syria, a finalist for books in translation, were denied visas to the U.S., according to the National Book Foundation.

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“It feels unjust that some, but not all, of our finalists are able to participate in in-person programming to recognize their exceptional books,” reads a statement from the Foundation, which presents the awards. The State Department declined to comment on any specific cases, but issued a statement saying that “The Trump Administration continues to put America and its interests first by fully enforcing U.S. immigration laws and ensuring lawful travel through our visa process.

As Secretary Rubio said, ‘a visa is a privilege, not a right’. ” Winners for fiction, nonfiction, books in translation, young people's literature and poetry each receive $10,000. Publishers submitted 1,912 books in all, judged by panels of authors, editors, booksellers and others in the literary community.