A Gift From Her In-Laws Destroyed This Woman's Marriage, And The Internet Is FUMING For Her

'It was his other 'wife,' no kidding. He won't even call her a mistress.'

As a Viral Resident Writer at BuzzFeed, I cover politics, trending news, and pop culture through a lifestyle lens. , which chronicles the sudden unraveling of the author's marriage after her husband of 20 years essentially becomes a stranger overnight.

The memoir struck such a chord because it explores a deeply unsettling but universal fear: what if the people we love actually aren't who they say they are?began the post with a sentence that sounds shockingly more like the setup to a movie than a real-life story:"My in-laws bought me a Fiat, and that somehow led to finding out my husband had not only an affair, but a whole other family," she said. She continued, explaining that she believed her life with her high school sweetheart husband was completely normal:"My husband and I have been together since high school.

We have two teenage daughters and three dogs. I work from home, he drives a truck for trips that last up to a week, then comes home, spends a couple of days, then gets back on the road.

""The way we manage finances at home is we split all bills and expenses in half, and each gets to keep their money," she continued. "Yes, we have a couple of shared savings accounts for emergencies, family trips, and other purposes. But other than putting in our share, we don't really bother asking the other what we do with our money.

""Well, for the last year, my in-laws have been asking how my new electric car has been working out for me," she said. "At first, I had only wonderful reviews, but later I started noticing some inconveniences, and I shared them when they asked. I told them about needing to pay a subscription to use the navigation system, and at some point, even the radio.

I also joked about either parking in the living room or moving the router to the garage for better wifi.

""Anyway, my sweet in-laws worried I might need a reliable backup vehicle just in case. Two weeks ago, they showed up in front of my house with a cute little Fiat. Used, but perfectly functional.

""I could tell they worried I wouldn't want to take such a gift because the first thing my father-in-law mentioned was how cheap it was, a bargain he couldn't pass up. Such sweet gestures from them, always worrying about my girls and me being safe while their son is away, always melt my heart. They've always been there looking out for us. I could never refuse.

So, I said thank you and took them for a ride.

" "Every single vehicle I have owned has gotten a pink or purple paint job or been covered in stickers. Call me tacky, I don't care, it brings me joy. So as soon as we got the keys to this cute little thing, my girls and I were off to get it wrapped. We got a smoky lavender wrap that sparks just a little in the sun.

""Let me tell you about the absolute meltdown my husband had when he saw the car," she said. "Mind you, he has seen every vehicle I have owned my entire life. So, what was the problem? At first, he said the car had lost its resale value because of everything I did to it.

I said, 'Okay, it's a wrap.

' Also, no one is selling it, so what? ""He said he already had a buyer, and we needed the money. Need the money? For what?

As far as I know, we're doing okay. What could be so bad that he needs to sell a car we didn't have until two weeks ago? Well, folks, it wasn't a buyer. It was his other 'wife,' no kidding.

He won't even call her a mistress.

""Apparently, she stalks us on social media and was tired of the 'favoritism,' so she threatened to tell everyone the truth unless he gave her the car. Why? Because his parents have never met her and she has never gotten anything from them, as I have. Favoritism?

Lady, we didn't even know you existed.

" "I learned they have a child too, but I will not be talking about the child since it is not his fault, so I will keep him out of this. In the end, my refusing to 'sell' the car and my kids posting it on social media made her come out and DM us everything about their relationship with receipts and all.

""I would say I'm still processing, she wrote,"but I'm not. I'm numb. Honestly, just posting to make sure it's not a dream.

"She ended the post asking the internet for help:"I don't know what to do first. Lawyer? Therapist? Talk to in-laws?

My girls are devastated. Our family, our lives, everything is upside down; it feels unreal. And it all started with a little kawaii Fiat.

"Many said it was in her best interest to focus on the practical realities before processing the emotional side of things:Another recurring theme in the replies was money. Many urged her to take immediate control of her finances and make sure her daughters' futures were protected:And finally, once the legal and financial pieces were in order, most people said her in-laws should be informed about the situation:Still, some urged caution, reminding her that even the most supportive in-laws may feel torn when their own child is involved:It's clear she took the comments to heart.

In an update before going dark to"focus on all the legal stuff," she shared that she'd hired a lawyer, started sorting out her finances, and spoken with her in-laws, whose reaction was every bit as heartbreaking as you'd expect: "Talked to the in-laws. They were shocked. They were also honest. They told me that my girls and I will always be their family.

They understand there's no going back from this, and they would never advise me to try to work it out. They said they have my back on everything regarding this situation and our divorce, and that I could rely on them for anything I need.

But they were also clear that, at the end of the day, he is their son, so, as disappointed as they are in him and as much as they don't want to see him right now, they can't lie and say they'll cut him off.





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