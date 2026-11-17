A life-size bronze statue honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau will be placed outside Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, where the brothers learned to play hockey. The project is expected to be completed and installed in spring 2028.

Carl LeVotch, the 77-year-old New Jersey artist who created the life-size bronze statue honoring Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, is set to begin sculpting the tribute in December. The Gaudreau Brothers Inspiration Sculpture Project expects the monument to be completed and installed in front of Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell by spring 2028.

LeVotch, a Camden native who has practiced fine art, sign painting, and sculpting for 45 years, was moved to action after watching the United States men's hockey team win Olympic gold in Milan. He witnessed Johnny's former teammates, including Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, and Zach Werenski, holding up the late player's No. 13 jersey while posing with Johnny's children, Johnny Jr. and Noa.

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That moment inspired LeVotch to sketch a design for the statue honoring the brothers, who were killed in August 2024 while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. Johnny, a seven-time NHL All-Star and father of three, was 31. Matthew, who played professional hockey for five seasons, was 29. Johnny's wife, Madeline, gave birth to the couple's first son four months after his death.

The sculpture will feature both brothers in uniform, standing back to back. It will be five feet nine inches tall, molded in clay and cast in bronze. The base material is yet to be determined, with either marble or granite being considered.

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The statue will be placed out front of Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, where the Gaudreau brothers learned how to play hockey and where their father, Guy Gaudreau, served as director of hockey for 30 years. LeVotch called the arena the crucible for young athletes, noting that Guy Gaudreau is an incredible skater himself.

LeVotch will work out of Glassboro and plans to include the Gaudreau family in the sculpting process. He intends to bring young Hollydell hockey players who fit the size of Matthew and Johnny from the rink to act as models for the sculpture.

He emphasized that there will be no shortcuts on this project. LeVotch stated that it takes work to become a skilled professional hockey player, and he wants to use his talents and skills in the same spirit to create a piece that people can feel.

Jane Gaudreau said she was surprised and touched by the gesture. She told the family that it means the world to them that John and Matty are being remembered and honored in such a special way, especially at a place that was such a big part of their lives.

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The family hopes the statue reminds people not only of the brothers' love for hockey but also of the wonderful young men they were off the ice. Jane wants younger players to look at the statue and aspire to be great, just like her boys.

They were respectful, loyal, and dedicated, and they cared deeply about their family, friends, teammates, and everyone they met. Jane said she hopes young hockey players will look up to them, be inspired by their dedication and love for the game, and never stop chasing their own hockey dreams.