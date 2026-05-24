A Gathering of Turkish Immigrants in Istanbul

Defne and Mete, two Turkish immigrants living in and around San Francisco, moved back to Istanbul for their families and to immerse themselves in a community. They met there at a Turkish Society fund-raiser and later spent time at the waterfront, forming a bond through activities like Taboo and exploring the city.

Defne and Mete were at the Moda promenade when they saw their old friend. While they didn't recognize him at first, they saw him with other people and moved on to find a bar to watch the Euro Cup semifinal.

The scene at the waterfront stretched behind the walkway, filled with a group of people and their belongings. The group encountered a conservative-looking man who said something disparaging, but instead of getting into a fight, they engaged in activities such as playing Taboo and finding a bar





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Turkish Immigrants In Istanbul Turkish Society Taboo Game Communities Social Science Research Relationships Formed

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