A Former Male Sex Worker Opens Up About His Experiences with Clients and the Industry

A former male sex worker shares his experiences with clients and the industry, highlighting the complexities and nuances of his line of work. He discusses the range of clients he encountered, from middle-aged divorced women to single, middle-aged women seeking the simulation of a relationship. He also reflects on the risks and challenges of the industry, as well as the importance of consent and respect.

A former male sex worker shares his experiences with clients and the industry, highlighting the complexities and nuances of his line of work. The clients he worked with ranged from middle-aged divorced women to single, middle-aged women seeking the simulation of a relationship.

He notes that he tended to gravitate towards benevolent and respectable characters, and that he treated his clients with respect and kindness. However, he also acknowledges the potential risks and darker aspects of the industry. He recalls a few instances where he felt unsafe, and notes that he was lucky to have avoided any serious harm. Despite the risks, he was able to maintain a sense of autonomy and control over his business, and was able to support himself financially.

He also sought to establish connections with his clients outside of the sex work, often providing a sense of companionship and emotional support. He reflects on the long-term effects of sex work on his personal life and relationships, and notes that it paved the way for his future career as a therapist. He discusses how he navigated the complexities of sex work, including its social stigma and the need to present a certain image.

He also highlights the diversity of his clients and the various reasons why they sought out his services. The median age of his clients is middle-aged, and many were married or divorced, with children involved. He notes that many clients were motivated by a desire for love and companionship, although some may have been seeking more. He also notes that his work was not without incident, and that he experienced a few instances of danger.

Despite this, he emphasizes the importance of consent and respect in the sex work industry, and notes that he always prioritized the safety and well-being of his clients





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Male Sex Worker Clients Industry Complexities Nuances Consent Respect Autonomy Control Companionship Emotional Support Therapy Career

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