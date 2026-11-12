A Former Longhorn Is the Ground Game Formula Against LSU

LSU has made life difficult for opposing running backs throughout the 2026 season. The Tigers have surrendered only one 100-yard rusher, and it came from a fami

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown runs the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThat performance offers Texas a blueprint, but Sarkisian knows duplicating it will require more than simply handing the ball to a running back. The Longhorns must be physical, patient and committed to the ground game if they hope to find the same success.

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Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery leaps to tackle Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Former Longhorn CJ Baxter's performance was impressive, but the way Kentucky approached the matchup is what should matter most to Texas.

He finished with 123 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 77-yard run on Kentucky's opening offensive play. That explosive gain helped establish the tone, but the Wildcats' commitment to running the football throughout the game was just as important.

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"I thought Kentucky played physical. I thought they stayed committed to the running game," Sarkisian said.

"You know, LSU's got a very good defense, and it's on all three levels: the D line, the backers, and the secondary, they tackle well. "No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The Texas coach also emphasized the importance of creating running lanes and having backs stay disciplined within the design of each play. Rather than abandoning the ground game when the defense makes an early stop, Texas needs to keep pushing and take the yards available.

"Trying to create running lanes, the runner staying disciplined of where the runs are supposed to go, and then having the ability to fall forward on those three or four or five yard runs," Sarkisian said. That final point could be particularly important. LSU is difficult to run against because its defenders tackle well and limit opportunities for backs to turn modest gains into significant ones. Texas does not necessarily need a 77-yard run to have success.

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Consistently gaining four or five yards can keep the offense ahead of the chains, limit LSU's pass-rush opportunities and help control the game's tempo. Raleek Brown will be central to that effort. He has emerged as a productive option in the Texas backfield, and his ability to create yards after contact gives the Longhorns a chance to make LSU work for every stop.

With Hollywood Smothers unavailable for the remainder of the season, Brown's workload and effectiveness become even more important. The offensive line also has to deliver. Kentucky's success began with its ability to open a lane for Baxter, and the Wildcats' running back credited the blockers for creating the space on his long opening run. Texas needs a similar collective effort, particularly against an LSU defensive front that has made disrupting opposing offenses a strength.

The Longhorns should not expect to replicate Baxter's numbers simply because he once wore burnt orange. But his performance proved that LSU's defense can be challenged on the ground. Kentucky supplied the formula: play physically, stay committed and make the defense tackle for four quarters. Phoenix Haigis is a staff writer for the Texas Longhorns on SI.

He is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin as a journalism major with a minor in sports media. He is also a staff writer for the Daily Texan’s sports department. Haigis was born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. , where he became a lifelong Bengals fan and Skyline Chili defender.