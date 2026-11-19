Clouds and scattered showers will give way to a warmer, brighter weekend across the Mobile area.

MOBILE, Ala. - Keep an umbrella handy Thursday, but don’t put away the sunglasses just yet. Clouds and scattered showers will give way to a warmer, brighter weekend across the Mobile area.

Rain chances Thursday, Nov. 19, range from 30% to 50% across the area. Highs will be near 68 degrees, though more persistent clouds and rain could keep some spots a few degrees cooler. A northeast breeze will add a little November bite, with winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Also read Alabama Weather: Afternoon Highs Near 70 as Clouds and Light Rain Persist Through Thanksgiving

Friday brings a break from the wetter weather, with partly sunny skies and a high near 74. Northeast winds could still gust to 20 mph. Friday night’s low will be around 59. Weekend warmup, then a cool-down Saturday looks like a good day to get outside, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 76.

The low Saturday night will be around 56. Sunday turns a touch warmer, with plenty of sunshine and a high near 77. A 20% chance of showers returns after midnight, with a low around 57. Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 74 and a nighttime low around 50.

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Temperatures take a step down Tuesday, when the high will be near 69. There’s a 20% chance of showers Tuesday night, with a low around 48. Wednesday brings a cold front and turns much cooler, with a high near 63 and a 20% chance of showers. Thanksgiving outlook Thanksgiving morning could feel downright chilly, with lows around 40 degrees.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Along the coast, a high surf advisory continues through Thursday night, with surf of 5 to 7 feet expected to ease Friday morning. A high risk of rip currents is expected through at least the weekend.