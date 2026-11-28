A North Texas family says soldiers entered their West Bank home, removed cameras and stayed for more than two weeks. Here’s what happened next.

A North Texas family says Israeli soldiers entered their home in the West Bank in October, removed security cameras and stayed at the property for more than two weeks, prompting the husband to travel thousands of miles to confront them.

For Andaleeb Mahmoud, the home is more than a building. It is a place where her family and her husband's family gather, on land passed down through generations. The family spent 20 years saving and working to build the house, Mahmoud said. She hoped it would remain a connection to the family's past and something her children could eventually pass down to their own children.

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But on Oct. 26, while Mahmoud was visiting with her brother in North Texas, she watched her home's security camera footage and saw Israeli soldiers break through the front gates. Video shows soldiers arriving at the property and removing surveillance cameras. Footage from neighbors also appeared to show soldiers setting up at the home. For more than two weeks, Mahmoud said, she and her husband tried to reach people who could help, including the U.S. Embassy and Israeli officials.