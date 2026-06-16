A Family's Plea for Affordable Housing in Rogers Park

A family living in Rogers Park is advocating for the MMHOP proposal, which they believe will help address the city's housing shortage by allowing for more affordable and inclusive housing options.

We have lived in Rogers Park long enough to know this neighborhood’s rhythm — the pride residents take in their yards, the tight-knit feeling that comes from a community that has held its character for decades.

We love it here. That is exactly why we are excited about the, or MMHOP, and why we are not afraid to say so out loud, even as many of our neighbors may respond to this proposal with alarm. Our property sits on Ingra Street, one of the corridors included in the overlay’s boundaries. We are a family of three, soon to be two, sitting on more than 10,000 square feet of land in the heart of Anchorage.

Rogers Park was platted for a different era’s vision of the American dream. That vision made sense once. But it raises an honest question for a shrinking household: What do we do with all this space, and who do we share it with?

We want to grow old in Rogers Park, just not alone on an oversized lot while the city we love empties out around us.already passed, allowing duplexes in every residential zone and redefining two-family dwellings to include detached structures. The city has also launched a free preapproved, saving homeowners thousands in design fees and reducing municipal review time.

MMHOP is the next logical step, opening the door to a cottage or two on a lot like ours, layering gently on what the Assembly has already made possible. For a couple looking to add a basement ADU and a cottage unit, these tools together represent a genuine, affordable, low-bureaucracy path to adding neighbors we hope to attract. And neighbors we want.

Townhomes, duplexes and triplexes serve young professionals, families, older adults seeking to downsize and students — the teachers and nurses who make Anchorage function but are increasingly being priced out of it. Rogers Park, with its walkability and proximity to major corridors, is exactly where those neighbors deserve to live. We are not bystanders to this housing conversation.

We have been in the rooms where it is taking place, including at the Rogers Park Community Council, the same body that has formally opposed earlier versions of this policy. Zach has served that council as its secretary. Meg spent years on the Assembly working on exactly these questions. We are not uninformed, and we are not indifferent.

But the opposition is built on worst-case scenarios. Reality is different. Adding units costs real money, which means this won’t happen on every lot. And even where it does, nothing happens overnight.

MMHOP creates a framework, one that allows homeowners to plan thoughtfully, save, design and build incrementally over time. That is not a wave of change washing over the neighborhood. That is a slow, steady, homeowner-driven evolution. The opposition also ignores what is already happening on our street right now.

Our neighbor has a duplex. The house across from us has a blended living situation that looks nothing like the traditional nuclear family. People are already making things work, quietly and practically, and it is working. MMHOP doesn’t invent something new for Rogers Park.

It simply makes it easier and more honest for neighbors to do what many are already doing. We want to grow old here and invest in Anchorage, surrounded by chosen neighbors, not empty square footage. That is what we are building toward. We hope Rogers Park will build with us.is the former chair of the Beautification Committee and the immediate past secretary of the Rogers Park Community Council.

They are homeowners on Ingra Street within the proposed Missing Middle Housing Opportunity Overlay boundary and currently split their time between Anchorage and Seattle.





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