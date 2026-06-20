A week of botches and fails, but also a glimmer of hope and unity as New York celebrates its beloved Knicks and Chicago launches the Obama Center. Meanwhile, Iran is empowered and the US is made unpopular across Europe.

This week, a clear dignity gap amidst more botches - war, flu, pools, fans - suggests a faint, nascent shift in momentum back toward we the people.

As DC sank into mire, New York came together with a jubilant party for its beloved Knicks, and Chicago marked a dazzling, joyful, Juneteenth launch of an Obama Center with free library, museum, gardens, sledding hill where hope took root for the first Black president, and somehow still resides. Meanwhile, the regime tried to sell a fragile Iran deal deemed the worst foreign policy blunder in decade that achieved none of their goals, prompted Iran to claim total victory, and led Andy Borowitz to report the Ayatollah had named Trump Employee of the Month.

Now a newly empowered Iran will control the Hormuz Strait, levy new fees, see Obama's 2015 pay-out pale, and be free to keep building its nuclear stockpiles and repressing its people, all at the cost of thousands of lives including 175 Iranian schoolgirls and global economic mayhem. The surreal bonus In France's Macron got Trump stunned by gold and ignorant of history to sign the MOU at Versailles, where World-War-I Allies forced Germany to sign one of the most famous surrender documents in history, and US-Iran talks were again cancelled.

Other fails, less lethal, often cringey, kept coming. Again playing the buffoon on the world stage at the dazed and confused before chatting leaders, he claimed Italy Premier Giorgia Meloni had begged him to take a picture with her, Meloni swiftly that she was astonished by a claim that was completely made up, and Italy, and I, do not beg.

Then Italy's foreign minister an upcoming trip here, noting Trump, whether out of intent or ineptitude, has managed with his inappropriate outbursts to make the U.S. unpopular across the entire European continent, no easy feat. Sigh. Too much winning.

Weeks after manly dry-drunk Christo-fascist Pete Hegseth, declaring Your body, your faith and your convictions are not negotiable, said he was And in the running debacle of his $14 million redo of the Lincoln Reflecting pool, surging algae is worse than it's been in years, Now that the bottom is nice and dark, the algae grows better, and peeled-off chunks of his American-flag blue paint are at the 2016 Rio Olympics; it made global headlines, easily recalled. But nope, not by all-knowing Nero on the Potomac.

The pattern repeats: Claim something needs improving, ignore experts, screw it up big-time for too much money, blame someone else when it crashes. It will end, God willing, in humanity's Rome's condemnation of memory wherein evildoers' names are chiseled off, statues toppled, their faces hacked, unmade by history. Until then, we get by on whatever slivers of hope, good cheer, good trouble we can find or make.

Thursday saw not just a parade but a jubilee in New York, a vast, messy, blue and orange spectacle of two million exuberant fans descending on a packed city to salute the dogged Knicks, NBA champions after a 53-year wait. The staggering turnout for their firstever, one of the largest for a sports title celebration, caused mostly glad mayhem in lower Manhattan.

For a 10 a.m. parade start, thousands camped out overnight, paid others to hold them a place, took red-eye flights, arrived at dawn, inched forward; many more got turned away when viewing pens filled up before 8 a.m and had to settle for watching on TVS in overflowing bars. Buses shut down, subways blocked exits, people caught rides on garbage trucks and crowded friends' balconies.

Over 10,000 cops, some with Knicks jerseys under their uniforms, circulated amidst thousands of pounds of shredded paper, rivers of toilet paper hung on wires, dozens of floats and checkpoints, miles of barricades and no dedicated. Celebrities mounted floats; young people climbed up on scaffolding; kids held up signs bragging they'd skipped school or told reporters their teachers were probably pissed they had; everyone, even dogs, wore Knicks merch, caps, socks, shirts, tutus, sneakers, cheering, grinning: New York energy.

New York love. Everybody's here for the same reason. Indomitable Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, who led his team from behind in all four wins, rode on a float with his wife and daughter, leaning on the trophy, then he jumped off and walked Broadway with it in his arms, scores reaching out to touch it. the unity of a city overcome by happiness, for once brought together not by tragedy but pure, unfiltered joy.

The bettors and experts and pundits who watch from far away do what they do, he said - run the numbers, write the Knicks off, give the Spurs a 99.6% chance of winning. But there's one thing they just don't get about this city, he said. It is in that .4% that we go to work





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