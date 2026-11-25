The media brand is working with the company to adapt traditional entertainment projects into mobile-first vertical stories, with episodes no more than two minutes long.

mobile-first stories told in vertically oriented, short chapters, with cliffhangers galore, any extraneous material trimmed and episodes no more than two minutes long. The deal will allow the mobile app to stream roughly 50 true-crime and reality projects from “A+E Global Media has built some of the most obsessively watched unscripted and scripted storytelling in the industry for over four decades, and true crime and documentary content is some of the most naturally suited to how people actually watch on mobile — in short, sharp, story-driven bursts,” Snips co-founder and CEO Or Ben Shimon said in a statement“We are delighted to bring some of A+E’s proven titles into our growing catalog.

” The specific titles that will be adapted for the Snips audience were not immediately available. The Snips deal will provide A+E, which will retain ownership rights over projects, with data on viewership, completion rates, monetization and engagement for specific titles on the app.

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Meanwhile, the projects provided by A+E will augment the entertainment library available on Snips, which now includes around 1,700 titles. A+E Global Media is no stranger to the microdrama format, having first dipped its toes in the space in March when its label Lifetime released the project, executive produced by Taye Diggs. The company and Lifetime announced in October that they are releasing additional microdrama projects on MyLifetime.com and the Lifetime mobile app.

A+E further revealed that it had adapted nearly 200 of its own projects into microdramas that the company would license to third-party platforms. Snips has previously partnered with Banijay Rights and BIG Media to distribute microdrama adaptations of the latter companies’ projects.

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“The idea of Snips, it’s to be a platform. We’re not creating our own content because we don’t want to compete with our content partners,“ Ben Shimon said in an interview with“The idea for us is that we’re building relationships first adapting content.

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