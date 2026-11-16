A Drexel professor wanted to see more Black characters in children’s TV. So he helped create a show.

Kareem Edouard assembled an all-Black creative team to adapt Jason Reynolds' Stuntboy into an animated series exploring childhood anxiety.

As a kindergarten teacher at Los Angeles’ 100 Black Men mentoring organization, Kareem Edouard often struggled to find nontraditional learning resources for his students. For years, he searched for children’s shows to use as an “enrichment curriculum tool,” but what he found was a shortage of Black lead characters and programs written with sensitivity and nuance.

According to a 2019 study by the Geena Davis Institute, white characters accounted for 74% of leading roles in children’s television shows. And though there was a surge of characters of color in new children’s programming in 2023 , only 26.8% of all characters were Black.

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“That’s a problem for me,” said Edouard, who moved to Philadelphia in 2018, and is now an assistant professor at Drexel University . These disparities, he said, often lead to a “very flat representation” of Blackness, especially in the minds of young viewers. In January, Edouard decided to take matters into his own hands.

Working with production partner Kevin Clark of the We Up Collective, Edouard assembled an all-Black creative team to develop Stuntboy : The Animated Series , based on a 2021 book by acclaimed author Jason Reynolds.

“ Stuntboy was my chance to show a Black boy who is full and complex, through the lens of mental health,” said Edouard, who serves as the series’ executive producer, showrunner, and writer. The series follows fourth grader Portico Reeves, who adopts the heroic alter ego of “Stuntboy” to navigate his anxiety, which he calls “the frets,” and the stress of his parents’ conflicts and separation.

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He lives in the fictional apartment building Skylight Gardens, which he imagines as a castle. The YouTube Kids series is based on author Jason Reynolds’ 2021 graphic novel Stuntboy, in the Meantime , illustrated by best-selling author and Boston-based artist Raúl the Third . An all-Black crew After reading the book, Edouard met with Reynolds through a mutual friend, and the author agreed to adapt the book into a children’s series.

Reynolds was impressed with Edouard’s previous work as a kids media consultant, producer, and showrunner, who brought shows like Work it Out Wombats! , MayNERD’s Wild World of Science, and other programs to life. But most importantly, Reynolds said, Edouard recognizes the need for more Black-led children’s media.

“I like imaginative people who can recognize where there’s a white space and plug into those spaces. also has a fervent heart for Black children,” he said. “That’s all I really needed. These are my tenets for how I live my life, and how I sort out my career as a writer.

” Reynolds said Edouard and Clark also assured him that he would retain the rights to Stuntboy , and that the show would be handled by an all-Black creative team.

“Which matters to me because we need the work,” he said. “They put me at ease. ” The team behind Stuntboy includes rapper Asheru Benn , who created the theme song, and music producers Damyon “Choppy Chop” Richardson and Roderick “Roddyrod” Bridges Jr. Black-owned CBA Studios is behind the animation, with founder Chaz Bottoms serving as the series’ animation director.

Edouard also tapped Allison Briscoe-Smith, a child clinical psychologist, to offer insight into the mental health concerns often unaddressed in children’s media. This move was intentional, Edouard said. While shows like Doc McStuffins , Craig of the Creek , and others feature Black-coded characters, Edouard said very few of these programs were created by or led by Black writers and showrunners.

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‘It’s all of us, or none of us’ With Reynolds’ blessing, the show’s collaborators began fast-tracking the animation process. By February, they mapped out their animated storyboards, and delivered the first look at episode one by the following month.

“We were ready to go because we were driven to not only take care of what and Raúl created, but to make sure we got it out to the public around Mental Health Awareness Month,” Edouard said. “There’s a lot of independent animation that’s happening right now. We wanted to be a part of that movement. ” Edouard and Clark rolled out Stuntboy the Animated Series Mixtape on YouTube Kids in June.

The larger mixtape features short videos with the show’s collaborators, who detail the creation of the characters and the broader Stuntboy universe. Edouard and the team have released the first two episodes of Stuntboy on YouTube Kids, titled “Welcome to Skylight Gardens” and “The Frets! ” So far, they have generated more than 125,000 combined YouTube views, and Edouard said the team intends to release new installments sometime next year.

As the series develops, Edouard is hopeful that Stuntboy will encourage more Black animators, showrunners, and creative directors to produce more shows with characters that reflect the children in educators’ classrooms. Accessibility is also among the team’s top priorities. Beyond creating a show centered on a Black lead character, Edouard wants to ensure that children from varying socioeconomic backgrounds can watch it.

While YouTube Kids provides that extensive access, the showrunner is open to working with traditional media networks to roll out the series in its “authentic framework. ” Reynolds said he’s on board, as long as the potential partner respects him, Edouard, and Clark as a team.

“We move as a unit,” he said, “and if one person is poaching, you can’t have Stuntboy . It’s all of us, or none of us. ”